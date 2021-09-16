Total incidents: 254
Public assists: 15
Larceny: 14
Welfare checks: 14
Traffic stops: 12
Car accidents
(property damage): 11
Mental health issues: 10
Animal problems: 8
Retail theft: 7
Juvenile runaway calls: 5
Incidents:
Sept. 7 at 8:33 a.m., police responded to a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Sept. 7 at 12:42 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue at Airport Drive.
Sept. 8 at 9:12 a.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Market Street.
Sept. 8 at 4:49 p.m., police checked the welfare of someone on Farrell Street.
Sept. 9 at 1:21 p.m., someone reported a case of larceny on Ethan Allen Drive.
Sept. 9 at 9:15 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop near Williston and Hinesburg roads.
Sept. 10 5:46 p.m., police investigated a report of drugs near San Remo Drive and Dorset Street.
Sept. 10 at 6:41 p.m., someone reported an animal problem near Market and Mary streets.
Sept. 11 at 9:56 a.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Joy Drive.
Sept. 11 at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a car crash near Swift and Spear streets which caused property damage but no injuries.
Sept. 12 at 6:13 a.m., police assisted another agency at Old Farm Road.
Sept. 12 at 4:06 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Sept. 13 at 2:38 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 13 at 8:45 p.m., police investigated a report of a burglary on Proctor Avenue.
Sept. 14 at 8:08 a.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem.
Arrests:
Mitchell L. Coulter, 49, of Winooski, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
Richard a. Barnier, 55, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Unnamed juvenile was arrested for cruelty to animals (misdemeanor), interfering with access to emergency services and domestic assault.
Jared Fahmy, 28, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Editor’s Note: A juvenile arrested last week was also charged with attempts to commit a misdemeanor crime, meaning the individual had specific intent but was interrupted or prevented from execution; the attempted crime was not named.
