Total Incidents: 291
Arrests: 11
Total Arrest Charges: 14
Sept. 6, 7:14 p.m., Kyle Michael Maskell, 32, address not provided, was cited for domestic assault on Dorset Street.
Sept. 6, 2:33 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Southview Drive.
Sept. 6, 5:43 p.m., a caller reported retail theft on Dorset Street.
Sept. 6, 6:08 p.m., unlawful mischief/vandalism was reported on Dorset Street.
Sept. 6, 7:14 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Dorset Street.
Sept. 6, 10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Williston Road.
Sept. 7, 9:48 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Kindness Court.
Sept. 7, 11:35 a.m., Shawn M. Laplant, 32, address not provided, was cited for first and second degree aggravated domestic assault on Dorset Street.
Sept. 7, 12:33 p.m., a caller reported an animal problem on Simpson Court.
Sept. 7, 12:58 p.m., Robert E. Hilbern, 62, address not provided, was cited for unlawful trespass on Dorset Street.
Sept. 7, 2:54 p.m., Shawn D. Foster, 38, address not provided, was cited for petty larceny, shoplifting, on Dorset Street.
Sept. 7, 6:09 p.m., a citizen dispute was called in on Market Street.
Sept. 8, 4:10 a.m., police were called about a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Sept. 8, 10:38 a.m., police responded to a burglary on Dorset Street.
Sept. 8, 12:11 p.m., an overdose was reported on Williston Road.
Sept. 8, 12:30 p.m., a bomb threat was reported on Joy Drive.
Sept. 8, 3:40 p.m., a robbery was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 8, 7:42 p.m., Farah A. Stevens, 36, address not provided, was cited for disorderly conduct and possession of fireworks on Lime Kiln Road.
Sept. 8, 10:06 p.m., a domestic incident was reported on Williston Road.
Sept. 8, 11:45 p.m., police were called about unlawful mischief/vandalism on Joy Drive.
Sept. 9, 8:37 a.m. and 7:51 p.m., Christian T. Blais, 32, address not provided, was cited for unlawful trespass on Shelburne Road and later, again, for unlawful trespass on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Reel Road.
Sept. 9, 4:46 p.m., a caller reported threats/harassment on O’Brien Drive.
Sept. 10, 12:20 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 10, 1:27 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 10, 3:12 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 10, 5:07 p.m., a caller reported a sex offense near Dorset Street and Garden Street.
Sept. 10, 9:17 p.m., Melanie L. Harmon, 41, address not provided, was cited for arrest on warrant on Williston Road.
Sept. 10, 11:15 p.m., police were called about noise on Aspen Drive.
Sept. 4:04 a.m., trespassing was reported on a Shelburne Road property.
Sept. 11, 9:31 a.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 11, 10:44 a.m., a burglary was reported on Williston Road.
Sept. 11, 11:18 a.m., a person reported a stalking incident on Farrell Street.
Sept. 11, 1:21 p.m., an assault was called in on Williston Road.
Sept. 11, 2:43 p.m., Hallie Marie Nelson, 21, address not provided, was cited for petty larceny, shoplifting, on Dorset Street.
Sept. 11, 5:53 p.m., Haley A. Hess, 20, address not provided, was cited for petty larceny, shoplifting, on Dorset Street.
Sept. 11, 8:58 p.m., John L. Bushell, 64, address not provided, was cited for impersonation of an officer and aggravated disorderly conduct on Williston Road.
Sept. 11, 11:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Swift Street.
Sept. 11, 11:29 p.m., police were called about a missing person on Mill Pond Lane.
Sept. 12, 7:31 a.m., police responded to a call about drugs on Community Drive.
Sept. 12, 8:05 a.m., a caller reported larceny on Market Street.
Sept. 12, 11:55 a.m., a caller reported drugs on Williston Road.
Sept. 12, 12:04 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Duchess Avenue.
Sept. 12, 1:21 p.m., police were called about threats/harassment on Williston Road.
Sept. 12, 2:44 p.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Dorset Street.
Sept. 12, 5:29 p.m., a burglary was called in on White Street.
Sept. 12, 9:15 p.m., a caller reported a drug-related incident on Dorset Street.
Sept. 12, 11:59 p.m., police were called about noise on Hawthorne Circle.
These incidents are a snapshot of crimes South Burlington Police Officers responded to last week. The list is not a full recount of incidents.
