Traffic stop: 17
Agency assists: 16
Suicidal person: 13
Public assists: 13
Accident with property damage: 12
Alarm: 11
Suspicious event: 9
Welfare check: 8
Retail theft: 6
Fraud: 5
Trespass: 5
Animal problem: 1
Domestic: 1
Total incidents: 190
Incidents:
Sept. 5 at 3:12 a.m., people were reported to be too noisy on East Terrace.
Sept. 5 at 7:37 a.m., police directed patrol on Cheesefactory Road.
Sept. 5 at 7:52 a.m., threats made on Williston Road.
Sept. 5 at 10:06 a.m., police are investigating someone on Allen Road for unlawful mischief.
Sept. 5 at 10:47 a.m., welfare check conducted on Forest Street.
Sept. 5 at 2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Parkway.
Sept. 5 at 2:39 p.m., police issued a trespass order to someone on Market Street.
Sept. 5 at 3:21 p.m., an accident on Williston Road resulted in property damage.
Sept. 6 at 8:33 a.m., stolen vehicle report, this time on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 6 at 10:20 a.m., an undisclosed computer crime was reported on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 6 at 6:51 p.m., police investigated a report of sex trafficking on Dorset Street.
Sept. 6 at 7:48 p.m., police dealt with a troublesome juvenile on Anderson Parkway.
Sept. 6 at 8:18 p.m., an accident on Hinesburg Road resulted in property damage.
Sept. 6 at 10:42 p.m., suspicious event on Dorset Street.
Sept. 7 at 11:12 a.m., an accident on Shelburne Road resulted in injury.
Sept. 7 at 11:31 a.m., someone on Aspen Drive reported a larceny from a structure.
Sept. 7 at 12:26 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Williston Road.
Sept. 7 at 12:43 p.m., police received a report a fraud on Airport Parkway.
Sept. 7 at 5:25 p.m., a retail theft, this time on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 7 at 5:54 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported on Market Street.
Sept. 7 at 9:48 p.m., two reports of a suicidal person on Lime Kiln Road came in minutes apart.
Sept. 8 at 11:44 a.m., police looked into a larceny on Ethan Allen Drive.
Sept. 8 at 5:04 p.m., an accident on Williston Road resulted in property damage.
Sept. 8 at 7:02 p.m., a simple assault on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 9 at 12:13 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Williston Road.
Sept. 9 at 2:01 a.m., report of someone driving under the influence on Williston Road.
Sept. 9 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Lime Kiln Road.
Sept. 9 at 11:17 a.m., police investigated a robbery report on Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Sept. 9 at 1:27 p.m., an accident on Shelburne Road resulted in property damage.
Sept. 9 at 1:53 p.m., an intoxicated person or persons resulted in a call to police from Shelburne Road.
Sept. 9 at 6:33 p.m., police received a report of fraud from an address on Central Avenue.
Sept. 9 at 7:07 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 9 at 7:08 p.m., another retail theft report on Dorset Street.
Sept. 10 at 11:59 a.m., a missing person was reported from Hannaford Drive.
Sept. 10 at 5:00 p.m., a report of a suicidal person came into police from Quarry Hill Road.
Sept. 10 at 8:26 p.m., police checked in on a Sherry Road resident who made suicidal threats.
Sept. 10 at 8:52 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Twin Oaks Terrace.
Sept. 10 at 9:45 p.m., someone reported threats being made on Bayberry Lane.
Sept. 11 at 9:08 a.m., another suspicious event, this time on Proctor Avenue.
Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m., police investigated a report of domestic assault on Willison Road.
Sept. 11 at 1:22 p.m., an animal decided to cause a problem on Hannaford Drive and police were called.
Sept. 11 at 2:14 p.m., threats were made on Lime Kiln Road.
Sept. 11 at 6:20 p.m., someone reported suspicious activity at Elsom Parkway and Williston Road.
Sept. 11 at 7:20 p.m., police checked on an unsecured premise on Hannaford Drive.
Arrests:
Sept. 5 at 5:43 p.m., Donald R. Fickett, 42, of Essex, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Sept. 6 at 11:37 a.m., David B. Roberts Jr., 30, of Burlington, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Sept. 9 at 2:01 a.m., Samuel C. Caron, 23, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 9 at 1:23 a.m., Brendan J. Precourt, 21, of South Burlington, was cited for excessive speed.
Sept. 10 at 4:09 p.m., Alexander M. Miler, 38, of Colchester was arrested on an in-state warrant, driving with a criminally suspended license, violating conditions of release, resisting arrest, possession of heroin (misdemeanor), and transportation of alcohol, tobacco or regulated drugs into a place of detention. (See related, page 4)
Sept. 10 at 4:09 p.m., Krystal L. Bryce, 39, of Burlington was arrested for hindering arrest.
Sept. 11 at 8:18 p.m., Fabian Gustavo Cajilema Quijosaca, 21, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
