Traffic stop: 29
Agency / public assists: 26
Welfare check: 23
Foot patrol: 18
Alarm: 16
Disturbance: 15
Field contact: 14
Suspicious event: 13
Retail theft: 9
Directed patrol: 8
Accident: property damage: 8
911 hangup: 8
Unlawful mischief: 8
Animal problem: 7
Juvenile problem: 7
Larceny from motor vehicle: 6
Accident with injury: 6
Trespass: 5
Threats: 4
Domestic: 4
DUI: 2
Total incidents: 294
Arrests:
Aug. 11 at 3:06 p.m., Pierre Mujomba, 66, of Burlington, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct on Shelburne Road and Farrell Street.
Sept. 3 at 10:10 p.m., Wade K. Wood, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested for petit larceny from a structure on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 4 at 8:07 p.m., Jaden McKelvy, 19, of Williston, was arrested for false alarms to public safety on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 4 at 10:16 p.m., Gregory S. Stowe, 32, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant on National Guard Avenue.
Sept. 5 at 10:06 p.m., Sharon S. Brailsford, 55, no address provided, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Sept. 6 at 11:11 p.m., Hassan I. Jafar, 20, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Patchen Road.
Sept. 7 at 12:07 p.m., Abdihakim Dayo, 19, of Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal refusal, on Dorset Street.
Sept. 7 at 3:36 a.m., Austin B. Robinson, 30, of Colchester, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on Williston Road.
Sept. 7 at 12:23 p.m., Kevin F. Kennedy, 34, of Starksboro, was arrested for negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury resulting and aggravated assault on Kennedy Drive.
Sept. 8 at 10:22 a.m., Nicole M. Smith, 44, of Woodstock, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Fayette Road.
Sept. 10 at 4:20 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, aggrieved operation without consent and driving with a criminally suspended license on Williston Road.
Sept. 10 at 8:41 p.m., Eric MacLean, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Allen Road.
Incidents:
Sept. 4 at 10:40 a.m., police investigated an animal bite on Winesap Lane.
Sept. 5 at 2:25 p.m., police are investigating a report of fraud from Williston Road.
Sept. 5 at 3:09 p.m., an accident at Dorset Street and Kennedy Drive resulted in injuries.
Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., police performed a needle pickup on Hinesburg Road.
Sept. 7 at 12:48 a.m., police performed a welfare check on Patchen Road.
Sept. 7 at 8:11 and 8:21 a.m., police responded to back-to-back calls for a problem with an underage person on Baldwin Avenue.
Sept. 7 at 8:40 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Quarry Hill Road.
Sept. 8 at 10:22 a.m., threats were reported from an address on Fayette Road.
Sept. 8 at 10:49 a.m., a report of stalking on Dorset Street is being investigated.
Sept. 9 at 9:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hannaford Drive.
Sept. 10 at 10:35 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen on Bacon Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.