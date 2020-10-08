Total incidents: 252
Arrests: 2
Arrest charges: 3
Sept. 27, 10:48 a.m., a caller reported larceny on Dorset Street.
Sept. 27, 4:32 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Sept. 27, 5:23 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Sept. 27, 5:43 p.m., a minor, 15, of South Burlington, was cited for domestic assault on Brookwood Drive.
Sept. 27, 5:52 p.m., a caller reported an animal problem on Oakwood Drive.
Sept. 27, 8:47 p.m., police responded to an animal problem near Williston Road and the I-89 overpass.
Sept. 28, 8:08 p.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Dorset Street.
Sept. 28, 8:10 a.m., police responded to a burglary on Dorset Street.
Sept. 28, 9:56 a.m., a caller reported an animal problem on San Remo Drive.
Sept. 28, 2:44 p.m., police responded to a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Sept. 28, 2:52 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 28, 3:01 p.m., a caller reported a domestic incident near Shelburne Road and Hannaford Drive.
Sept. 28, 3:07 p.m., police were called to a suspicious event on Bacon Street.
Sept. 28, 4:56 p.m., a caller reported retail theft from a business on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 29, 5:23 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 29, 8:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Dorset Street.
Sept. 29, 8:39 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Williston Road.
Sept. 29, 9:01 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Airport Drive.
Sept. 29, 12:33 p.m., a caller reported someone trespassing on a property along Market Street.
Sept. 29, 1:06 p.m., police were called about a reported larceny on Dorset Street.
Sept. 29, 6:02 p.m., a caller reported a runaway youth on Farrell Street.
Sept. 29, 7:16 p.m. a person was reported as trespassing on a Dorset Street property.
Sept. 29, 8:00 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Market Street.
Sept. 30, 6:59 a.m., police were called about a person trespassing on a Dorset Street property.
Sept. 30, 8:01 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief / vandalism on Dorset Street.
Sept. 30, 2:11 p.m., police were called about an incident of threats / harassment on Market Street.
Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Dorset Street.
Sept. 30, 4:37 p.m., police were called to a drug-related incident on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Sept. 30, 8:35 p.m., a caller reported fraud on Logwood Street.
Oct. 1 1:39 a.m., Jaime M. Jettie, 27, of Saint Albans, was cited for possession of stolen property and aggravated operation without consent on Williston Road.
Oct. 1, 1:50 p.m., a caller reported a retail theft from a store on Dorset Street.
Oct. 1, 3:31 p.m., a caller reported someone trespassing on a Williston Road property.
Oct. 1, 4:11 p.m., police were called about a retail theft from a Dorset Street business.
Oct. 1, 5:31 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 2, 12:05 a.m., a theft of service was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 2, 10:20 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 2, 2:26 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Williston Road.
Oct. 2, 4:00 p.m., police responded to an overdose on Williston Road.
Oct. 2, 9:01 p.m., police were called to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Oct. 3, 4:09 a.m., a caller reported an incident of threats / harassment on Dorset Street.
Oct. 3, 4:31 a.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 3, 5:09 a.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 3, 5:42 a.m., a burglary was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 3, 6:51 a.m., police were called about a suspicious event on White Place.
Oct. 3, 9:04 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 3, 12:02 p.m., a person was reported trespassing on a Hinesburg Road property.
Oct. 3, 6:43 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Barber Terrace.
Oct. 3, 11:32 a.m., a drug-related incident was reported on Williston Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
