Total incidents: 190
Public assists: 18
Car crash (property damage): 13
Alarms: 12
Welfare checks: 10
Larceny: 9
Traffic stops: 8
Agency assists: 8
Domestic cases: 8
Mental health issues: 7
Juvenile problems: 4
Missing persons: 2
Sex offense: 1
Incidents:
Sept. 26 at 4:58 p.m., police responded to a juvenile problem on White Street.
Sept. 26 at 8:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Farrell Street.
Sept. 27 at 11:18 a.m., a car crash on Dorset Street outside of the U-Mall caused injuries.
Sept. 27 at 7:41 p.m., a missing person was reported from Floral Drive.
Sept. 28 at 8:57 a.m., someone reported a case of stalking to police at the station.
Sept. 28 at 6:54 p.m., police assisted the public on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 29 at 10:08 a.m., police conducted a Project Good Morning check at Stonehedge Drive.
Sept. 29 at 5:49 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Sept. 29 at 8:52 p.m., a report of intoxication was reported at the DoubleTree on Williston Road.
Sept. 30 at 8:46 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported at the corner of Williston Road and Victoria Drive.
Sept. 30 at 3:41 p.m., unlawful mischief and vandalism were reported on Lime Kiln Road.
Oct. 1 at 10:26 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 1 at 11:07 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Patchen Road and Valley Ridge.
Oct. 2 at 7:34 p.m., someone reported a case of fireworks on Dorset Street.
Oct. 2 at 10:49 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Arrests:
Jennifer M. Bunch, 25, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services on Oct. 2.
Alan P. Trowell, 56, South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence on Sept. 30.
Untimely deaths:
Oct. 1 at 5:43 a.m., police responded to Dorey Road for the untimely death of Sung-Chi Lin, 82, of South Burlington. The medical examiner is determining cause/manner of death.
