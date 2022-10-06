Alarm: 16
Public assists: 11
Agency assists: 9
Motor vehicle complaint: 8
Traffic stop: 8
Disturbance: 8
Directed patrol: 7
Welfare check: 6
Accident with property damage: 7
Fraud: 7
Retail theft: 7
Stolen vehicle: 6
Domestic: 3
Sex crime: 3
Total incidents: 184
Top incidents:
Sept. 25 at 7:08 a.m., a domestic incident was reported from Williston Road.
Sept. 25 at 7:39 a.m., suspicious event on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 25 at 11:54 a.m., police were called to a report of someone violating a restraining order on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 26 at 8:37 a.m., police looked into a report of an unsecured premise on Midland Avenue.
Sept. 26 at 9:33 a.m., police took a theft of service report on Berard Drive.
Sept. 26 at 11:55 a.m., a report of domestic assault or abuse on Farrell Street.
Sept. 26 at 8:55 p.m., someone lost — or found — some property on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 27 at 2:55 p.m., a sex crime was reported from Central Avenue.
Sept. 27 at 7:28 p.m., threats were reported by someone on Lime Kiln Road
Sept. 27 at 4:37 p.m., someone was reportedly bitten by an animal on Dorset Street.
Sept. 27 at 11:53 p.m., a case of simple assault on Farrell Street.
Sept. 28 at 2:15 p.m., police investigated a report of an undisclosed sex crime on Williston Road.
Sept. 28 at 3:01 p.m., overdose on Dorset Street.
Sept. 28 at 5:40 p.m., another overdose report, this time on San Remo Drive.
Sept. 28 at 10:18 p.m., police dealt with a report of intoxication on Williston Road.
Sept. 28 at 11:02 p.m., a theft from a home or business was reported on Farrell Street.
Sept. 29 at 9:03 a.m., police performed a needle pickup from the Lime Kiln Bridge.
Sept. 29 at 6:51 p.m., a trespassing report emanated from the Victory Drive and Williston Road area.
Sept. 29 at 9:39 p.m., someone reported that something was stolen from their vehicle on Farrell Street.
Sept. 30 at 7:50 a.m., a burglary was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 30 at 10:23 a.m., police were called to an apparent overdose on Dorset Street.
Sept. 30 at 11:38 a.m., a fraud on Shelburne Road was reported.
Sept. 30 at 1:29 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident at Williston Road and East Avenue.
Sept. 30 at 6:45 p.m., a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 1 at 2:12 a.m., police stopped a motorist suspected of driving under the influence on Williston Road.
Oct. 1 at 11:19 a.m., another fraud report, this one on Spear Street.
Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m., a vehicle was stolen on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 1 at 3:00 p.m., fraud was reported on Mills Avenue.
Oct. 1 at 7:55 p.m., police investigated a trespassing report on Shelburne Road.
Arrests:
Sept. 27 at 1:29 p.m. Jessica L. Robishaw, 34, address unknown, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft and providing false information to a police officer.
Sept. 25 at 7:08 a.m., Jack A. Hurlburt, 26, of St. Albans, was arrest for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Sept. 27 at 9:28 p.m., Scott D. Conant, 48, of Winooski, was arrested for petty larceny.
Sept. 28 at 11:07 p.m., Jesse D. Reed, 43, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
Sept. 29 at 7:50 a.m., Sean M. Brosnan, 36, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Sept. 29 at 6:51 p.m., Jaime L. Billings, 45, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Sept. 30, 1:20 a.m., Brandon A. Brown, 36, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Oct. 1 at 2:12 a.m., Max D. Plunkett, 22, of South Burlington, was arrested for gross negligent operation and eluding a police officer while operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, a felony.
Oct. 1 at 1:42 a.m., Mathew Douglas Joyal Sr., 48, of Richford, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
