Total incidents: 260
Total arrests: 9
Total charges: 11
Sept. 20, 11:25 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Sept. 20, 11:46 a.m., police responded to an assault on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 20, 1:00 p.m., police were called to a domestic incident on Market Street.
Sept. 20, 3:24 p.m., Sierra T. Thompson ,22, address not provided, was cited for domestic assault at a property on Hickock Street.
Sept. 20, 6:29 p.m., a caller reported a drug-related incident on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 20, 8:25 p.m., and Sept. 21, 6: 45 p.m. Michael P. Reynolds, 43, address not provided, was cited for domestic assault and later unlawful trespass near Pearl and Battery streets.
Sept. 21, 9:42 a.m., a caller reported an animal problem near Hinesburg and Cheesefactory roads.
Sept. 21, 10:23 a.m., police responded to a call about threats/harassment on Dorset Street.
Sept. 21, 2:32 p.m., a caller reported a stolen vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 21, 4:56 p.m., police were called to a mental health related incident on Kennedy Drive.
Sept. 21, 6:45 p.m., Milahne J. Russin, 27, address not provided, was cited for petty larceny, shoplifting, from a business on Williston Road.
Sept. 21, 8:02 p.m., police responded to a mental health related incident on Williston Road.
Sept. 22, 2:14 a.m., police were called to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Sept. 22, 10:01 a.m., police responded to a mental health related incident on Williston Road.
Sept. 22, 11:08 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Farrell Street.
Sept. 22, 12:58 p.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Williston Road.
Sept. 22, 1:07 p.m. and 4:05 p.m., Matthew Thomas Fath, 34, address not provided, was cited with forgery/counterfeit and identity theft near U.S. 5 S.
Sept. 22, 2:23 p.m., a caller reported threats/harassment on Dorset Street.
Sept. 22, 2:27 p.m., a caller reported a stolen vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m., Israel Demenezes, 43, address not provided, was cited for excessive speed on I-89 southbound near Exit 13.
Sept. 22, 5:40 p.m., Robert E. Hilbern, 62, address not provided, was cited for unlawful trespass near a property on Dorset Street.
Sept. 22, 7:12 p.m., police were called to a drug-related incident on Farrell Street.
Sept. 23, 11:40 a.m., police responded to a mental health related incident on Williston Road.
Sept. 23, 12:27 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Oakwood Drive.
Sept. 23, 6:01 p.m., a caller reported a stolen vehicle on Dorset Street.
Sept. 23, 8:29 p.m., a caller reported an animal problem on Hinesburg Road.
Sept. 24, 9:14 a.m., police responded to a burglary on Williston Road.
Sept. 24, 12:06 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Dorset Street.
Sept. 24, 12:35 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Catkin Drive
Sept. 24, 12:55 p.m., a caller reported a retail theft on Dorset Street.
Sept. 24, 2:07 p.m., Francisco Tye, 47, address not provided, was cited for driving under the influence second and subsequent offense, near Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road.
Sept. 25, 12:07 a.m., police responded to a suspicious event near Williston and Hinesburg Roads.
Sept. 25, 5:13 a.m., a caller reported a drug-related incident on Williston Road.
Sept. 25, 11:01 a.m., a caller reported a stolen vehicle near Airport Drive.
Sept. 25, 1:21 p.m., police responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism on Dorset Street.
Sept. 25, 7:00 p.m., a caller reported threats/harassment on Williston Road.
Sept. 26, 2:55 a.m., police were called about a burglary on Market Street.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
