Total incidents: 257
Traffic stops: 22
Directed patrol: 20
Public assists: 18
Alarms: 13
Car accidents (property damage): 12
Larceny: 12
Animal problems: 7
Juvenile problems: 5
Mental health issues: 1
Top incidents:
Sept. 19 at 9:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Dorset Street.
Sept. 19 at 7:46 p.m., someone reportedly left the scene of an accident at Eastwood Park.
Sept. 19 at 10:44 p.m., officers checked the welfare of someone on Midas Drive.
Sept. 20 at 8:45 a.m., someone reported threats and harassment on East Fisher Lane.
Sept. 20 at 11:08 a.m., someone reported a case of identity theft on Nicklaus Circle.
Sept. 20 at 5:16 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street and Songbird Lane.
Sept. 21 at 9:10 a.m., police were called to Lowe’s on Hannaford Drive for a report of retail theft.
Sept. 21 at 1:51 p.m., police investigated a case of embezzlement at Maplefields on Williston Road.
Sept. 21 at 2:07 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on White Street and Patchen Road.
Sept. 22 at 10:17 a.m., police conducted a Project Good Morning check at Stonington Circle.
Sept. 22 at 11:43 a.m., officers responded to Airport Drive for a report of drugs.
Sept. 22 at 7:40 p.m., a juvenile runaway from Allen Road was reported.
Sept. 23 at 2:38 a.m., police assisted a motorist on Interstate 89 going south near mile marker 93.
Sept. 23 at 12:35 p.m., someone reported property damage at Kimball Avenue.
Sept. 23 at 4:24 p.m., officers assisted EMS with an overdose on Hinesburg Road.
Sept. 24 at 6:30 a.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Quarry Hill Road.
Sept. 24 at 1:33 p.m., K9 police dog, Rush, assisted officers at the police station.
Sept. 24 at 7:48 p.m., an officer assisted a member of the public at Dorset Street Dental.
Sept. 25 at 1:31 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Fox Run Lane.
Sept. 25 at 4:02 p.m., someone reported a suspicious event on Mary Street.
Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m., an alarm was tripped on Eagle Drive.
Untimely deaths:
Sept. 22 at 1:40 p.m., police responded to the death of David Tilley, 53, of South Burlington at Victoria Drive. The medical examiner is determining cause of death.
Arrests:
Anthony Wayne Daisey Jr., 32, of New Hampshire was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Olga Derevici Cole, 25, of South Burlington was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Corey D. Duclos, 28, of Colchester was arrested for aggravated assault.
Darrell K. Phillips, 60, of South Burlington was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Kendra R. Pixley, 42, of South Burlington was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Timothy A. Semeniuk, 27, of South Burlington was arrested for criminal threatening and two counts of domestic assault.
Robert J. Wiltz, 39, of Essex Junction was arrested for possession of stolen property (felony), operating without consent, grossly negligent operation and eluding a police officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner.
Collin S. Bell, 38, of Bristol was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Brian M. Davidson, 39, of New Haven was arrested on an in-state warrant and for possession of cocaine (misdemeanor).
Corey C. Biggs, 28, of South Burlington was arrested on an in-state warrant.
