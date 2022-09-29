Agency assists: 14
Alarm: 13
Motor vehicle complaint: 12
Welfare check: 11
Accident with property damage: 11
Directed patrol: 11
Public assists: 10
Retail theft: 9
Suicidal person: 15
Mental Health Issue: 7
Stolen vehicle: 6
Domestic: 4
Dead body: 1
Total incidents: 194
Top incidents:
Sept. 18 at 2:01 a.m., police investigated a DUI on Williston Road.
Sept. 18 at 11:21 a.m., police death with a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 18 at 7:33 p.m., a noise complaint emanated from Mayfair Street.
Sept. 19 at 6:52 a.m., a problem animal was dealt with on Duval Street.
Sept. 19 at 9:44 a.m., someone reported that they’d been the victim of a larceny on Hayes Avenue.
Sept. 19 at 10:47 a.m., police investigated a burglary on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 19 at 11:18 a.m., police looked into a report of identify theft from someone on Williston Road.
Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., an officer performed a child safety seat check on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 20 at 7:51 a.m., police took a report of an accident for insurance purposes on Dorset Street and, over the course of the next hour, took three more: two more on Dorset Street, and one on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 20 at 2:58 p.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 21 at 8:14 a.m., an officer directed traffic on San Remo Drive.
Sept. 21 at 10:59 a.m., lost — or found — property was reported on Larkin Way.
Sept. 21 at 12:54 p.m., someone was making threats on Williston Road.
Sept. 21 at 4:52 p.m., an accident on Dorset Street and Songbird Road resulted in property damage. A second property damaging accident occurred about 30 minutes later at Kirby Road and Airport Parkway.
Sept. 22 at 11:32 p.m., police investigated a report of domestic assault or abuse on Greening Avenue.
Sept. 22 at 1:57 p.m., a report of unlawful mischief came from the area of University Mall.
Sept. 22 at 7:10 p.m., threats were made on Dorset Street.
Sept. 22 at 8:56 p.m., a juvenile was causing a “problem” at Jaycee Park.
Sept. 23 at 10:56 a.m., police served paperwork on Greening Avenue.
Sept. 23 at 6:14 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a Shelburne Road resident.
Sept. 23 at 10:27 p.m., another domestic call, this time on Williston Road.
Sept. 24 at 12:03 a.m., someone tried to elude police near Shelburne Road and Swift Street.
Sept. 24 at 11:10 p.m., someone was making too much noise on Victoria Drive, which was followed by two similar reports over the next hours, one on Fall Street and another on Williston Road and White Street.
Sept. 24 at 1:49 p.m., police performed a sex offender registry compliance check on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 24 at 7:33 p.m., boom! Police got another report of a fireworks ordinance violation, this time on Mills Avenue.
Arrests:
Aug. 18 at 9:12 a.m., Damian R. Delisle, 29, of Swanton, was arrested on charges of credit card/ATM fraud and identity theft.
Sept. 21 at 11:32 p.m., Robert J. Merchant II, 49, of Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault.
Sept. 22 at 11:06 p.m., Daviel Rivera, 38, of Springfield, Mass., was arrested on an in-state warrant, selling, dispensing, transporting or trafficking drugs (fentanyl), and violating conditions of release.
Sept. 22 at 11:06 p.m., Jamie L. Masi, 46, of Barre City, was arrested for violating conditions of release and selling, dispensing, transporting or trafficking drugs (fentanyl).
Sept. 22 at 11:06 p.m., Santos Cordova, 46, of Worcester, Mass., was arrested for selling, dispensing, transporting or trafficking drugs (fentanyl).
Sept. 22 at 3:02 a.m., Cher S. Sheltra, 46, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
Sept. 23 at 10:27 p.m., Jason M. Blow, 39, of Colchester, was arrested for domestic assault and felony unlawful mischief.
Untimely deaths:
Sept. 21 at 3:18 a.m., police responded to Bayberry Lane for the death of Mary Barrett, 74, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
