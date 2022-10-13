Agency/public assists: 29
Alarm: 23
Traffic stops: 20
Motor vehicle complaint: 13
Welfare check: 12
Suspicious event: 10
Retail theft: 10
Threats: 8
Total incidents: 227
Top incidents:
Oct. 2 at 7:51 p.m., an aggravated assault was reported on Williston Road.
Oct. 3 at 5:13 p.m., police received a report of a drug sale on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 4 at 8:36 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Moss Glen Lane.
Oct. 4 at 4:57 p.m., someone was reportedly violating the noise ordinance on Market Street.
Oct. 5 at 11:05 a.m., a juvenile was causing a problem on Clover Street.
Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was stolen on Farrell Street.
Oct. 6 at 7:01 a.m., police were called to a domestic disturbance on Stafford Street.
Oct. 6 at 5:36 p.m., an accident at Dorset Street and Grandview Drive resulted in injury.
Oct. 8 at 8:26 a.m., police were called to a report of an overdose on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 8 at 4:03 p.m., an animal bite report on Spear Street.
Oct. 8 at 11:09 p.m., police dealt with a disturbance on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 9 at 6:52 a.m., a larceny was reported on Valley Ridge. Road.
Arrests:
Sept. 25 at 11:54 a.m., Monique L. Lafountaine, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Sept. 29 at 9:00 p.m., Jeffrey J. Castonguay Jr., 41, of South Burlington, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Sept. 30 at 1:26 p.m., Devin F. Legassie, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested for identity theft, false pretenses and credit card/ATM fraud.
Oct. 2 at 11:06 p.m., Denroy Dasent, 52, of South Burlington, was arrested for second-degree murder. (See related, p.1)
Oct. 3 at 7:53 p.m., Terrance D. Watson, 31, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
Oct. 5 at 11:13 a.m., Joshua D. Wells, 33, of South Burlington was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Oct. 6 at 12:02 p.m., Sean M. Brosnan, 36, of South Burlington was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Oct. 8 at 5:09 p.m., Holly A. Bushey, 45, of South Burlington was arrested on an in-state warrant.
