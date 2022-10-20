Agency/public assists: 25
Alarm: 20
Traffic stop: 18
Accident: property damage: 10
Disturbance: 10
Suspicious event: 9
Retail theft: 9
Motor vehicle complaint: 8
Welfare check: 8
Public assists: 12
Larceny from motor vehicle: 7
Threats: 6
Total incidents: 233
Top incidents:
Oct. 9 at 11:31 a.m., police took a report of a missing person on Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 9 at 1:25 p.m., a sex offender registry compliance check was performed on North Jefferson Road.
Oct. 10 at 3:01 p.m., police were called to a domestic report on Market Street.
Oct. 10 at 4:49 p.m., a larceny from a structure was reported on Hawthorne Circle.
Oct. 11 at 9:29 a.m., an undisclosed sex crime report on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 11 at 12:26 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Williston Road.
Oct. 12 at 5:53 p.m., police investigated a report of intoxication at Hinesburg Road and Simpson Court.
Oct. 12 at 10:45 p.m., a disturbance on Dorset Street.
Oct. 13 at 7:22 a.m., police investigated threats on Baldwin Avenue.
Oct. 13 at 1:18 p.m., an accident at Shelburne Road and Laurel Hill Drive resulted in injuries.
Oct. 14 at 11:59 a.m., illegal dumping was reported on Joy Drive.
Oct. 14 at 8:53 p.m., police dealt with a problem with a juvenile on Dorset Street.
Oct. 15 at 12:16 p.m., a cyclist was killed in an accident on Hinesburg Road. (See related, page 4)
Oct. 15 at 4:00 p.m., someone reported a larceny from their home or business on Frost Street.
Oct. 16 at 12:18 a.m., a noise violation on Market Street.
Oct. 16 at 4:04 a.m., police received a report of a trespasser on Logwood Street
Arrests:
Sept. 15 at 4:15 p.m., Leon E. Parker, 55, of Burlington, was arrested for credit card and ATM fraud.
Sept. 19 at 8:32 a.m., Nicholas M. Adams, 42, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
Oct. 8 at 4:38 p.m., William Kawoczka, 69, of South Burlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Oct. 8 at 7:08 p.m., Cher S. Sheltra, 46, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
Oct. 12 at 1:19 p.m., Logan L. Clegg, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
Oct. 12 at 6:55 p.m., Dawn M. Torre, 47, of St. Albans City, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Oct. 12 at 8:56 p.m., Matthew R. Cobb, 34, of St. Albans City, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Oct. 14 at 3:23 p.m., Kayla M. Temple, 34, of St. Albans City, was arrested for retail theft.
Oct. 15 at 4:36 a.m., Kasandra J. Clark, 38, of Starksboro, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license and possession of drugs, misdemeanor.
Oct. 15 at 2:04 p.m., Charles E. Whittemore, 47, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Oct. 15 at 6:55 p.m., Kevin M. Zweeres, 46, of Winooski, was arrested for petty larceny from a structure.
Oct. 15 at 7:55 p.m., Andre J. Martel Jr., 38, of Georgia, was arrested on an in-state warrant and retail theft.
Oct. 15 at 7:55 p.m., Leah Ann Martel, 36, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant, retail theft and providing false information to a police officer.
Oct. 16 at 3:10 a.m., Justin R. Howard, 22, of Greensboro Bend, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
