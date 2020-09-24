Total arrests: 12
Total charges: 18
Total incidents: 258
Sept. 13, 1:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Lime Kiln Road.
Sept. 13, 1:32 a.m., Malachi A. Buswell, 37, address not provided, was cited for operation without consent - aggravated. See brief for details.
Sept. 13, 6 a.m., a suspicious event near Williston Rd and I-89.
Sept. 13, 6:52 a.m., a drug-related incident was reported on Williston Road.
Sept. 14, 12:43 a.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Queen City Park Road.
Sept. 14, 9:07 a.m., police responded to larceny on Patchen Road.
Sept. 14, 9:20 a.m., a caller reported retail theft at a business on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 14, 12:42 p.m., a retail theft was reported at a business on Dorset Street.
Sept. 14, 2:54 p.m., William J. Smith Jr., 52, address not provided, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 14, 3:45 p.m., an untimely death was reported on Logwood Street. The Other Paper has filed a public records request for additional information including^ the individual’s name, age and cause of death.
Sept. 14, 7:15 p.m., a caller reported retail theft at a business on Shelburne Road.
Sept.14, 7:15 p.m., Jonathan R. Narbonne, 32, address not provided, was cited for petty larceny.
Sept. 14, 7:56 p.m., a mental health related incident was called in on Williston Road.
Sept. 14, 11:21 p.m., Michael A. Cherhoniak, 34, address not provided, was cited for possession of heroin, eluding a police officer and negligent operation.
Sept. 15, 12:35 a.m., a mental health incident was called in on Market Street.
Sept. 15, 3:15 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Market Street.
Sept. 15, 5:45 p.m., police responded to a drug-related incident on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 15, 9:34 p.m., an assault was called in on Williston Road.
Sept. 16, 8:16 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Williston Road.
Sept. 16, 10:54 a.m., a drug-related incident was reported on Williston Road.
Sept. 16, 2:10 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on North Twin Oaks Terrace.
Sept. 16, 2:46 p.m., Dylan P. Hughes, 29, address not provided, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 16, 3:07 p.m., a caller reported a drug-related incident on Williston Road.
Sept. 16, 8:45 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Dorset Street.
Sept. 16, 9:06 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Village Green Drive.
Sept. 16, 9:06 p.m., Paul B. McMenimen. 38, address not provided, was cited for domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
Sept. 16 11:57 p.m., Christoph D. Paglia, 22, address not provided, was cited for excessive speed.
Sept. 17, 2:11p.m., a retail theft was reported from a business on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 17, 2:26 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Dorset Street.
Sept. 17, 7:23 p.m., Adriena A. Griffin, 42, address not provided, was cited for driving under the influence.
Sept. 17, 8:07 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Joy Drive.
Sept. 18, 1:06 a.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Market Street.
Sept. 18, 8:27 a.m., Lynn M. Lemay, 46, address not provided, was cited for simple assault.
Sept. 18, 9:26 a.m., Ryan A. Laflin, 34, address not provided, was cited for operation without consent, negligent operation, eluding a police officer and possession of stolen property.
Sept. 18, 12:09 p.m., a drug-related incident was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 18, 2:19 p.m., Patrick M Harrington, 41, address not provided, was arrested on a warrant.
Sept. 18, 2:46 p.m., a drug-related incident was reported on Dorset Street.
Sept. 18, 2:58 p.m., police were called about a suspicious event on the bridge near Lime Kiln Road.
Sept. 18, 6:53 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious event near Farrell and Bacon streets.
Sept. 18, 8:35 p.m., Jesse Beaucage, 45, address not provided, was cited for driving under the influence.
Sept. 19, 1:32 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Kennedy Drive.
Sept. 19, 11:58 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Dorset Street.
Sept. 19, 2:34 p.m., police responded to a call about threats/harassment on Farrell Street.
Sept. 19, 4:24 p.m., a caller reported a drug-related incident on Patchen Road.
Sept. 19, 6:03 p.m., a retail theft was reported at a Dorset Street business.
Sept. 19, 10:22 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on Dubois Drive.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
