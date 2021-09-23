Total incidents: 264
Traffic stops: 20
Welfare checks: 16
Suspicious events: 16
Agency assists: 13
Alarms: 13
Disturbances: 12
Accident (property damage): 11
Larceny: 11
Mental health issues: 9
Juvenile problems: 5
Incidents:
Sept. 12 at 10:22 a.m., officers conducted a Project Good Morning check at Stonehedge Drive.
Sept. 12 at 6:32 p.m., police responded to Jaycee Park on Patchen Road for a report of intoxication.
Sept. 13 at 9:38 a.m., police responded to Logwood Street for a report of threats and harassment.
Sept. 13 at 3:07 p.m., property damage was reported at Farrell Street.
Sept. 14 at 11:01 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Harbor View Road.
Sept. 14 at 6:54 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at Kennedy Drive and Timber Lane.
Sept. 15 at 1:05 p.m., police assisted with a reported suicide attempt on Dorset Street.
Sept. 15 at 8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Dubois Drive.
Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m., police responded to a case of unlawful mischief on O’Brien Drive.
Sept. 16 at 2:47 p.m., police responded to a juvenile problem on White Street.
Sept. 17 at 3:32 p.m., an officer assisted a member of the public on Newton Avenue.
Sept. 17 at 11:45 p.m., police investigated a car leaving the scene of an accident on Market Street.
Sept. 18 at 4:06 a.m., police responded to a mental health issue at Williston Road and Mary Street.
Sept. 18 at 11:06 a.m., police responded to a reported retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 19 at 12:53 a.m., police assisted with a motor vehicle complaint at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Sept. 19 at 7:06 a.m., officers responded to a case of larceny at Barber Terrace.
Arrests:
Isaac I. Jacobs, 44, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant Sept. 19.
Robert Shambo, 56, of St. Albans, was arrested for petit larceny from Zachary’s Pizza on Williston Road.
Samantha A. Tonnessen, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft (misdemeanor) from Hannaford’s on Dorset Street.
Isabella E. Genova, 20, of Mendon, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence (first offense).
Unnamed juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence (first offense).
Christopher X. Moxhet, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested for twice violating abuse prevention orders.
Jordon A. Orcutt, 27, of Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Peter J. Grupp, 39, of Milton, was arrested for cocaine possession (misdemeanor).
Christine M. Terry, 37, of Colchester, was arrested for possession of stolen property, a felony, and operating without consent.
