Total incidents: 207
Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute on Williston Road.
Sept. 11 at 7:20 p.m., police secured a building on Hannaford Drive.
Sept. 11 at 8:18 p.m., a driver was stopped at Hinesburg Road and Butler Drive on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Sept. 12, police responded to four reports of retail theft, a fraud report and a disturbance at University Mall.
Sept. 13 at 5:45 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Bacon Street.
Sept. 13 at 8:14 a.m., a report of a runaway was made from an address on Dorset Street.
Sept. 13 at 10:24 p.m., police helped with a mental health issue on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard at Shelburne Road and IDX Drive.
Sept. 14 at 3:56 p.m., an animal – or its owner – was acting up on Maplewood Drive.
Sept. 15 at 2:12 a.m., someone tried to elude police at Shelburne and Harbor View roads.
Sept. 15 at 8:31 p.m., a suspicious event was reported at Red Rocks Park.
Sept. 16 at 4:14 a.m., police dealt with an intoxicated person or persons on Kennedy Drive.
Sept. 16 at 9:22 a.m., police were called out for a report of an unruly juvenile on Dorset Street.
Sept. 16 at 10:04 p.m., someone suspected of driving under the influence was stopped on Williston Road.
Sept. 17 at 8:31 a.m., a domestic call was reported on Kennedy Drive.
Sept. 17 at 1:06 p.m., someone was reportedly trespassing on Williston Road.
Sept. 17 at 7:32 p.m., police investigated a violation of the fireworks ordinance on Stonehenge Drive.
Arrests:
Sept. 12 at 6:21 a.m., Denroy Dasent, 52, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault.
Sept. 12 at 5:28 p.m., Larry S. Sunderland, 44, of Bridport, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense.
Sept. 15 at 10:56 a.m., Joshua A. Tripp, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for receiving stolen property, a felony.
Sept. 15 at 2:12 p.m., Brent D. Laberge, 39, of St. Albans, was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMS or health care worker, resisting arrest and retail theft.
Sept. 16 at 5:49 a.m., Jason P. Breault, 46, of Colchester, was arrested for unlawful restraint/confinement of a vulnerable adult, aggravated assault, and violating conditions of release. (See related, above)
Sept. 16 at 4:43 p.m., Mary E. Robenstein, 58, of Williston was arrested for eluding a police officer and negligent operation.
Sept. 16 at 8:45 p.m., Mark A. Rowell, 29, of Hortense, Ga., was arrested for unlawful mischief.
Sept. 17 at 3:27 a.m., Aaliyah Johnson, 20, of Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 17 at 10:23 a.m., Anna M. Wells, 32, South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault.
Sept. 18 at 2:01 a.m., Grace E. Palmer, 21, of Ellington, Conn., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 18 at 3:39 a.m., a 15-year-old juvenile, no town of residence provided, was arrested for aggravated operating without consent.
Untimely deaths:
Sept. 12 at 7:16 p.m., police responded to Hinesburg Road for the death of Paul Maher, 65, of South Burlington. The medical examiner is determining cause and manner of death.
