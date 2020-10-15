Arrests: 4
Total Arrest Charges: 7
Total incidents: 281
Oct. 4, 5:12 a.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 4, 6:38 a.m., a caller reported larceny on Williston Road.
Oct. 4, 10:44 a.m., police responded to a suspicious event near Dorset Street and Brookwood Drive.
Oct. 4, 12:24 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 4, 1:31p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 4, 4:12 p.m., a caller reported threats/harassment on Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 4, 4:38 p.m., a caller reported a missing person on Simpson Court.
Oct. 4, 8:29 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 4, 10:42 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Eastwood Drive.
Oct. 5, 9:38 a.m., police were called about larceny on Market Street.
Oct. 5, 10:19 a.m., fraud was reported on Hawthorne Circle.
Oct. 5, 11:52 a.m., fraud was reported on College Street.
Oct. 5, 11:53 a.m., fraud was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 5, 11:53 a.m., fraud was reported on Williston Road.
Oct. 5, 11:53 a.m., fraud was reported on Kennedy Drive.
Oct. 5, 2:10 p.m., a caller reported retail theft from a business on Dorset Street.
Oct. 5, 5:02 p.m., Danny J. McGuire, 51, of South Burlington, was arrested on a warrant on O’Brien Drive.
Oct. 5, 5:18 p.m., Dale M. McGuire, 59, of South Burlington, was arrested on a warrant on O’Brien Drive.
Oct. 5, 10:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Queen City Park Road.
Oct. 6, 2:26 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Arbor Road.
Oct. 6, 11:13 a.m., a missing person was reported on Elsom Parkway.
Oct. 6, 12:03 p.m., police were called about an incident of threats/harassment on Williston Road.
Oct. 6, 12:49 p.m., a caller reported a drug-related incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 6, 3:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Williston Road.
Oct. 6, 7:07 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Airport Parkway.
Oct. 6, 8:31 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Quarry Hill Road.
Oct. 6, 11:00 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 6, 11:37 p.m., a suspicious event was reported near Williston Road and Midas Drive.
Oct. 7, 7:21 a.m., Jacob I. Hodgdon, 40, of Swanton, was cited for grand larceny, violations of conditions of release, providing false information to a police officer and driving with a suspended license.
Oct. 7, 8:06 a.m., a caller reported a stalking incident on Dorset Street.
Oct. 7, 8:43 a.m., police were called about unlawful mischief/vandalism on Elizabeth Street.
Oct. 7, 10:03 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Dorset Street.
Oct. 7, 1:46 p.m., police were called about unlawful mischief/vandalism on Dorset Street.
Oct. 7, 2:07 p.m., a caller reported a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 7, 5:29 p.m., police were called to an incident of embezzlement on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 7, 7:25 p.m., a caller reported trespass at a Dorset Street property.
Oct. 7, 10:39 p.m., a mental health issue was reported on Williston Road.
Oct.7, 11:39 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 7, 11:48 p.m., a mental health issue was reported on Bay Crest Drive.
Oct. 8, 12:40 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism on Elizabeth Street.
Oct. 8, 6:49 a.m., a caller reported someone trespassing on a Dorset Street property.
Oct. 8, 7:17 a.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 8, 10:48 a.m., a caller reported a burglary on Dorset Street.
Oct. 8, 11:05 a.m., a burglary was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 8, 12:52 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Valley Ridge Road.
Oct. 8, 2:17 p.m., a burglary was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 8, 2:19 p.m., police were called to a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 8, 3:47 p.m., a mental health issue was reported on Newton Avenue.
Oct. 8, 4:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 8, 6:28 p.m., police were called to a mental health issue on Westview Drive.
Oct. 8, 6:48 p.m., a mental health issue was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 8, 7:03 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 9, 12:08 a.m., police were called about an incident of unlawful mischief/vandalism on Elizabeth Street.
Oct. 9, 10:59 a.m., larceny was reported on Four Sisters Road.
Oct. 9, 11:46 a.m., a caller reported a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 9, 1:49 p.m., police were called about unlawful mischief/vandalism on Ethan Allen Drive.
Oct. 9, 2:12 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 9, 5:49 p.m., an animal problem was called in on Hannaford Drive.
Oct. 10, 1:33 a.m., a burglary was reported on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 10, 3:48 a.m., police responded to a driving under the influence incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 10, 8:53 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief/vandalism Shelburne Road.
Oct. 10, 1:55 p.m., Sheila A. Cochones, 51, transient, was cited for petty larceny, shoplifting from a Dorset Street business.
Oct. 10, 3:28 p.m., a retail theft was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 10, 8:03 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Oct. 10, 9:32 p.m., police were called about an incident of threats/harassment on Williston Road.
Oct. 10, 11:39 p.m., Jie Yang, 64, died on Butler Drive. Cause of death is being determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
