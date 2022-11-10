Agency/public assists: 19
Directed patrol: 18
Suspicious event: 15
Alarm: 13
Welfare check: 13
Retail theft: 11
Retail theft: 9
Accident: property damage: 9
Total incidents: 207
Arrests:
July 25 at 10:10 a.m., Jason P. Robinson, 43, of South Burlington was arrested for petty larceny from a building.
July 30 at 1:14 p.m., Amber E. Limacher, 36, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft.
Oct. 20 at 8:31 a.m., Kelly Anne Moy, 45, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
Oct. 25 at 5:47 p.m., Brian Charles Foy, 46, of Bennington, was arrested for violating conditions of release, driving with a criminally suspended license, operating without consent, and petty larceny from a motor vehicle.
Oct. 28 at 7:50 a.m., Tamara Mack, 37, of Winooski, was arrested for simple assault.
Oct. 29 at 3:56 p.m., Loralie Elisa Fuller, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Oct. 31 at 12:40 p.m., Brian Charles Foy, 46, of Bennington, was arrested for retail theft.
Oct 31 at 8:14 p.m., Francisco Tye, 49, of South Burlington was arrested first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Nov. 3 at 3:21 a.m., Jodi M. Palmer, 45, of Hinesburg, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
Nov. 3 at 3:14 p.m., Mike G. Thompson, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of receiving stolen property.
Nov. 3 at 11:12 p.m., Rasean K. Marajah, 35, of Burlington, was arrested on violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 4 at 9:35 a.m., Loralie Elisa Fuller, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 4 at 10:15 p.m., Teilya M. Brunet, 34, of Burlington, was arrested on two instances of violating conditions of release, burglary and felony unlawful trespass.
Nov. 5 at 4:58 p.m., David V. Quaglietta, 49, of Hinesburg, was arrested for reckless endangerment and negligent operation.
Nov. 6 at 3:57 p.m., Karon E. Delbrune, of Effort, Pa., was arrested for domestic assault.
Top incidents:
Oct. 30 at at 12:54 a.m., police made a traffic stop on Nowland Farm and Four Sisters roads.
Oct. 30 at 10:59 a.m., police looked into a suspicious event on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 31 at at 7:10 p.m. to 8:14 p.m., police helped kids navigate traffic and celebrate Halloween on Duval and Dorset streets, Pheasant Way, Hayes Avenue, Simpson Court, Pinnacle and Country Club drives, and Dorset Park.
Nov. 1 at 2:43 p.m., threats were made on White Street and police investigated.
Nov. 1 at 8:37 p.m., police directed traffic on Market Street.
Nov. 2 at 4:07 p.m., police investigated a report of a sex crime on Vale Drive.
Nov. 2 at 4:18 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported on Allen Road.
Nov. 3 at 10:07 a.m., a fraud was reported on Spear Street.
Nov. 3 at 6:38 p.m., police took care of a traffic hazard at Sherry Road and Woodside Drive.
Nov. 4 at 8:59 a.m., needle pickup on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m., someone reportedly left the scene of an accident on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 5 at 1 p.m., an overdose was reported on Hadley Road.
Nov. 5 at 4:45 p.m., police performed a welfare check on San Remo Drive.
Untimely deaths:
Nov. 3 at 10:27 a.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for the death of Mary Mather, 63, of Panton. Medical examiner’s office determining cause/manner of death.
Nov. 1 at 2:38 p.m., police responded to Quarry Hill Road for the death of James Schulz, 70, of Essex Junction.
The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death in both instances.
