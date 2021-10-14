Public assists: 11
Accidents, with injury: 4
Accidents, with property damage: 14
Alarms: 12
Welfare checks: 11
Larceny: 9
Traffic stops: 4
Agency assists: 9
Domestic cases: 3
Mental health issues: 5
Juvenile problems: 5
Missing persons: 2
Suicide attempt: 3
Animal problem: 5
Incidents:
Oct. 3, 4:43 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Oct. 3, 10:45 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 3, 11:40 a.m., police assisted with a reported suicide attempt near Bacon Street and Shelburne Road.
Oct. 3, 6:09 p.m., a Dorset Street business reported a retail theft.
Oct. 3, 8:02 p.m., someone made threats on Imperial Drive. Police investigated.
Oct. 4, 2:01 p.m., South Burlington police assisted Essex Town with its K9 unit.
Oct. 4, 4:44 p.m., the K9 unit had a busy day, this time assisting officers on Williston Road.
Oct. 4, 10:23 p.m., police made a welfare check on Logwood Street.
Oct. 5, 7:27 a.m., an early morning report of suspicious activity on Williston Road was investigated by South Burlington officers.
Oct. 5, 12:23 p.m., police looked into a trespassing report on Dorset Street.
Oct. 5, 2:22 p.m., police investigated a problem with a juvenile on Golf Course Road.
Oct. 5, 5:02 p.m., another retail theft was reported at the same Dorset Street address.
Oct. 5, 11:13 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Oct. 6, 7:39 a.m., police investigate some type of domestic disturbance on Kennedy Drive.
Oct. 6, 9:26 a.m., another juvenile problem, this time on Cinda Street.
Oct. 6, 11:15 a.m., a problem animal required assistance on Arthur Court.
Oct. 6, 2:01 p.m., a computer crime on Gregory Drive was reported to police.
Oct. 6 2:23 p.m., police were called to investigate a report of threats and harassment on Tabor Place.
Oct. 6, 4:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commerce Avenue.
Oct. 6, 4:19, another trespassing report, this one on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 7, 1:41 a.m., a missing person was reported on Anderson Parkway.
Oct. 7, 9:18 a.m., police responded to a reported suicide attempt on Lime Kiln Road.
Oct. 7, 12:05 p.m., police investigated a burglary on Country Club Drive.
Oct. 7, 5:19 p.m., a larceny report on Dorset Street.
Oct. 7, 5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the same Dorset Street location.
Oct. 8, 2:16 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident at a Dorset Street location.
Oct. 8, 6:34 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported to police.
Oct. 8, 8:53 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Shelburne Road and Swift Street.
Oct. 8, 10:14 p.m., a missing person was reported on Anderson Parkway.
Oct. 9, 4:44 p.m., an embezzlement was reported to police from that busy Dorset Street address.
Arrests:
Mathew A. Picard, 38, of Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault and 2nd degree aggravated assault Oct. 1.
Johny B. Bixby, 36, of 36, was arrested for assault and robbery Oct. 4. He was arrested for grand larceny Oct. 5.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested Oct. 4 for petit larceny.
Christopher X. Moxhet, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested Oct. 6 for driving under the influence, criminal refusal.
Untimely deaths:
Oct. 4 at 4:21 p.m., police responded to Suburban Square for the untimely death of Christopher Bernier, 44. The medical examiner is determining cause/manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.