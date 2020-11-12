Total arrests: 11
Total arrest charges: 16
Total incidents: 228
Oct. 25, 4:46 a.m., Baze I. Kasongo, 28, of Winooski, was arrested on warrant at 1016 Shelburne Road, by officer Patrick C. Mulcahy.
Oct. 25, 8:03 a.m., Officer Patrick C. Mulcahy responded to a call about drugs on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 25, 9:08 a.m., Christian T. Blais, 32, South Burlington, was cited for unlawful trespass at 760 Shelburne Road by Officer Keith Miller.
Oct. 25, 4:53 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to retail theft at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 25, 6:05 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to retail theft at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 25, 8:44 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince responded to a mental health incident on Westview Drive.
Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Austin T. Sherburne, 25, of South Burlington, was cited for stolen property and driving without owner’s consent at 760 Shelburne Road by Officer Nicholas Holden.
Oct. 26, 12:09 a.m., Officer Aaron Schwartz responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 26, 12:38 a.m., Officer Aaron Schwartz responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road near the overpass.
Oct. 26, 6:40 a.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to trespass at 10 Dorset St.
Oct. 26, 8:06 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to a suspicious event at 95 Park Road.
Oct. 26, 8:34 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to trespass at 14 Bacon St.
Oct. 26, 9:10 a.m., Officer Keith Miller responded to a suspicious event at 1302 Williston Road.
Oct. 26, 9:32 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to trespass at 370 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 26, 10 Officer Nicholas Holden responded to a stolen vehicle at 1795 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 26, 10:56 a.m., Officer Keith Miller responded to a suspicious event at 80 Midas Drive.
Oct. 26, 11:27 a.m., Officer Dennis Ward responded to threats/harassment at 99 Proctor Avenue.
Oct. 26, 9:29 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to a mental health incident on Chelsea Circle.
Oct. 27, 8:40 a.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to trespass at 570 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 27, 9:01 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to trespass at 1801 Williston Road.
Oct. 27, 12:21 p.m., officer Sarah Superneau responded to an overdose on Hannaford Drive.
Oct. 27, 2:26 p.m., Joseph M. Gaudette, 65, of Shelburne, was cited for unlawful trespass misdemeanor at 1200 Shelburne Road by Officer Michael Goslin.
Oct. 27, 3:08 p.m., Officer Kevin Grealis responded to a stolen vehicle at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 27, 3:59 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a mental health incident on Market Street.
Oct. 27, 4:38 p.m., officer Michael Goslin responded to threats/harassment at 1860 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 27, 4:50 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a stolen vehicle at 1877 Williston Road.
Oct 28, 12:20 a.m., Officer Darren Beers responded to a mental health incident on Queen City Park Road.
Oct. 28, 11:40 a.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to a stolen vehicle at 1285 Williston Road.
Oct. 28, 2:02 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to threats/harassment at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 28, 2:33 p.m., Jamal C. Walker, 44, of Essex, was cited for driving with a suspended license at 1068 Williston Road, by Officer Martin Maloney.
Oct. 28, 3:26 p.m., Sharon S. Brailsford, 52, of South Burlington, was arrested on warrant at 1068 Williston Road, by Officer Martin Maloney.
Oct. 28, 10:33 p.m., Gary Stewart 32, of Burlington, was arrested on warrant at 1016 Shelburne Road, by Officer Martin Maloney.
Oct. 29, 7:51 a.m., Officer Andy Traynor responded to a suspicious event on Williston Road near the overpass.
Oct. 29, 6:05 p.m., Joshua J. Jarvis, 30, of Colchester, was cited for unlawful mischief, burglary and simple assault at 833 Queen City Park Road, by Officer Kelsey Monroe.
Oct. 29, 7:24 p.m., Officer Martin Maloney responded to a mental health incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 29, 8:55 p.m., Sgt. Edward Soychak responded to larceny at 1068 Williston Road.
Oct. 30, 9:33 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a stolen vehicle at 39 Bayberry Lane,
Oct. 30, 9:47 a.m., Officer Andy Traynor responded to larceny at 1675 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 30, 11:14 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to trespass at 825 Williston Road.
Oct. 30, 1:34 p.m., Officer Martin Maloney responded to trespass at 100 Dorset St.
Oct. 30, 2:24 p.m., Officer Gregory Short responded to trespass at 760 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 30, 2:50 p.m., Sabrina Kingsbury, 39, of Burlington, was cited on two accounts of petty larceny at 155 Dorset St. by Officer Martin Maloney.
Oct. 30, 2:50 p.m., India Kingsbury, 19, of Burlington, was cited on two accounts of petty larceny at 155 Dorset St. by Officer Martin Maloney.
Oct. 30, 4:28 p.m., Officer Martin Maloney responded to a suspicious event at 14 Southview Drive.
Oct. 30, 11:28 p.m., Officer Aaron Schwartz responded to a mental health incident on Farrell Street.
Oct. 30, 11:51 p.m., officer Kenneth Soffen responded to a mental health incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 30, 11:59 p.m., Charles P. Higgs, 44, of South Burlington, was cited for driving under the influence first offense near Dorset St. by Officer Karen Chevalier.
Oct. 31, 2:52 p.m., Officer Gregory Short responded to Larceny at 1068 Williston Road.
Oct. 31, 4:28 p.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to larceny at 215 Dorset St.
Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m., Officer Sarah Keller responded to threats/harassment at 347 Farrell St.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
