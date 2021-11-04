Total incidents: 210
Car crashes (property damage): 13
Public assistance: 13
Retail Theft: 13
Traffic Stops: 11
Agency assists: 11
Larceny: 7
Welfare Checks: 6
Domestic incidents: 5
Intoxication: 5
Mental health issues: 4
Incidents:
Oct. 24 at 4:17 p.m., a person was reported missing from Williston Road.
Oct. 24 at 8:56 p.m., police investigated a case of prostitution at the department.
Oct. 25 at 5:23 a.m., police responded to an animal problem near Exit 14 of I-89 northbound.
Oct. 25 at 10:22 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Kirby Road and Lilly Lane.
Oct. 26 at 1:25 p.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning check at a residence on Stonehedge Drive.
Oct. 26 at 11:46 p.m., police assisted with a citizen dispute near Commerce Avenue.
Oct. 27 at 2:18 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance near Airport Parkway.
Oct. 27 at 9:17 p.m., a case of threats and harassment were reported near Allen Road.
Oct. 28 at 5:59 p.m., police assisted medical staff with a reported suicide attempt near Ethan Allen Drive.
Oct. 28 at 6:51 p.m., a fatal car crash occurred in front of South Burlington Middle School on Dorset Street.
Oct. 29 at 11:12 a.m., police responded to a public intoxication incident on Elizabeth Street.
Oct. 29 at 11:28 p.m., someone made a noise complaint near Quarry Hill Road.
Oct. 30 at 4:05 p.m., an officer checked the welfare of a resident on Dorset Street.
Oct. 30 at 6:11 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m., police assisted with a traffic hazard near Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m., officers assisted the public on Lime Kiln Road.
Arrests:
Narbonne, Jonathan R. Narbonne, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Steven M. Whitney, 31, of Essex, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Johnny L. Vo, 31, of South Burlington was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Jamie Green, 51, of Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault.
Edwin J. Gelinas II, 36, of Grand Isle, was arrested for a second and subsequent driving under the influence offense.
Georgia Castleman, 38, of Milton, was arrested for retail theft.
Garvin L. Laurent, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for sexual assault.
