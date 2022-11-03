Agency/public assists: 21
Traffic stop: 18
Suspicious event: 16
Accident: property damage: 15
Retail theft: 13
Disturbance: 12
Motor vehicle complaint: 11
Welfare check: 11
Larceny from motor vehicle: 9
Total incidents: 240
Arrests:
Oct. 24 at 5:25 p.m., Patrick M. Rogers, 44, of Ludlow, was arrested for retail theft.
Oct. 24 at 5:59 p.m., Justin wA. Gravelle, 27, of Essex Junction Village, was cited into court for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Oct. 25 at 5 a.m., a 16-year-old, no town of residence provided, was arrested for unlawful mischief.
Oct. 25 at 12:14 p.m., Rocky C. Racicot, 42, of Hinesburg, was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and for an in-state arrest warrant.
Oct. 26 at 11:30 p.m., Tory E. Keyser, 34, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Oct. 27 at 3:08 p.m., Amanda K. Stuart, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct, giving false information to a police officer, retail theft and for an in-state arrest warrant.
Oct. 28 at 1:46 a.m., Connor M. Fitzgerald, 28, of Bellows Falls, was arrested for interfering with access to emergency services and first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Oct. 28 at 1:56 a.m., Sara T. Beams, 39, of Monkton, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Oct. 29 at 3:16 a.m., Kyle Thomas Wolfe, 34, of Rutland City, was arrested for violin conditions of release.
Oct. 29 at 10:29 a.m., Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington, was arrested for second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Oct. 29 at 3:56 p.m., Jonathan R. Narbonne, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Incidents:
Oct. 24 at 9:59 a.m., police assisted youth services on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 24 at 1:32 p.m., police have property either lost or found on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 25 at 4:41 p.m., police were called to an overdose on Dorset Street.
Oct. 25 at 6:40 p.m., threats were made near Dorset Street and Williston Road, followed by second report minutes later, at 6:56 p.m., this time on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 25 at 9:36 p.m., police assisted with a suicidal person on Pheasant Way.
Oct. 26 at 12:49 p.m., police are investigating a fraud on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 26 at 2:45 p.m., an accident resulting in injury happened at White Street and Williston Road.
Oct. 26 at 3:58 p.m., illegal dumping was reported on Airport Road
Oct. 26 at 4:12 p.m., police took care of an animal problem on Lindenwood Drive.
Oct. 26 at 8:43 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Forest Street.
Oct. 27 at 10:15 a.m., a sex crime is under investigation on Cranwell Avenue.
Oct. 27 at 2:01 p.m., on Garden Street police took a report of threats being made.
Oct. 27 at 3:46 p.m., an accident at Hinesburg and Van Sicklen roads resulted in injury.
Oct. 28 at 2:03 p.m., identify theft was reported on Wildflower Drive.
Oct. 28 at 4:47 p.m., police are looking into a report of a sex crime on Dorset Street.
Oct. 28 at 6:01 p.m., a fraud was reported on Country Club Drive. The matter is pending.
Oct. 28 at 6:33 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Market Street.
Oct. 28 at 11:46 p.m., a suspicious event on Iris Lane is pending investigation.
Oct. 29 at 12:33 p.m., on Dorset Street, police are investigating a larceny from a person.
Oct. 29 at 1:15 p.m., someone on Barrett Street reported items stolen from their vehicle.
Oct. 30 at 6:49 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen on East Terrace.
Oct. 30 at 2:47 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Hannaford Drive.
Oct. 30 at 4:18 p.m., police dealt with a problem with a juvenile on Dorset Street.
Untimely deaths:
Oct. 24 at 7:54 a.m., police responded to Grandview Drive for the death of Peter Cimino, 65, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.