Total arrests: 6
Total arrest charges: 8
Total incidents: 258
Oct. 18, 12:08 a.m., Officer Aaron Schwartz responded to a mental health incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 18, 12:34 p.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to an overdose on Hannaford Drive.
Oct. 18, 8:26 p.m., Officer Daniel Brunelle responded to a mental health incident on Old Orchard Park.
Oct. 18, 3:09 p.m., Brandon A. Brown, 34, of Burlington, was cited for violation of conditions of release.
Oct. 19, 10:33 a.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to a computer crime at 570 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 19, 4:19 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to an overdose on Williston Road.
Oct. 19, 6:49 p.m., Officer Daniel Brunelle responded to a missing person report at 600 Swift St.
Oct. 19, 7:04 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to threats/ harassment at 108 Dorset St.
Oct. 19, 7:42 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to threats/ harassment at 7 Fayette Road.
Oct. 19, 10:16 p.m., Officer Darren Beers responded to a suspicious event at 10 Dorset St.
Oct. 19, 10:33 a.m., Thomas H. Bryan, 45, address not provided, was cited for luring a child.
Oct. 19, 11:31 p.m., Raymond D. Benson, 33, of Burlington, was cited for violation of conditions of release.
Oct. 19, 11:31 p.m., Jessica A. Brandolino, 39, of Burlington, was cited for violation of conditions of release.
Oct. 20, 6:37 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a suspicious event at 13 Laurel Hill Drive.
Oct. 20, 12:30 p.m., Officer Matthew Plunkett responded to a suspicious event at 37 Victory Drive.
Oct. 20, 2:00 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to threats/harassment at 106 Ethan Allen Drive.
Oct. 20, 4:55 p.m., Officer Dennis Ward responded to threats/harassment at 200 Market St.
Oct. 21, 2:04 a.m., Officer Kenneth Soffen responded to threats/harassment at 1118 Williston Road.
Oct. 21, 2:28 a.m., Officer Karen Chevalier responded to a suspicious event at 310 Market St.
Oct. 21, 10:07 a.m., Officer Dennis Ward responded to a report of trespass at 200 Market St.
Oct. 21, 12:52 p.m., Officer Andy Traynor responded to larceny at 133 Golf Course Road.
Oct. 21, 1:30 p.m., Officer Gregory Short responded to threats/harassment at 861 Williston Road.
Oct. 21, 1:48 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to larceny at 456 Market St.
Oct. 21, 2:58 p.m., Amanda Dion, 28, of Burlington, died while staying at the at the Holiday Inn on Williston Rd. Police are investigating the cause and manner of death, Chief Shawn Burke said.
Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to a suicide/suicide attempt on Harbor View Road.
Oct. 21, 4:42 p.m., Officer Martin Maloney responded to a mental health incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 21, 6:08 p.m., Officer Martin Maloney responded to a call about drugs on Dorset Street.
Oct. 21, 6:44 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a call about trespass at 35 San Remo Drive.
Oct. 22, 7:53 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism at 870 Williston Road.
Oct. 22, 9:08 a.m., Officer Dennis Ward responded to threats/harassment at 500 Dorset St.
Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism at 870 Williston Road.
Oct. 22, 7:05 p.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 23, 12:12 p.m., Officer Andy Traynor responded to larceny at 1118 Williston Road.
Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince responded to a domestic incident on Williston Road.
Oct. 23, 9:55 p.m., Officer Karen Chevalier responded to a domestic incident on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 24, 3:38 p.m., four juveniles were cited for shoplifting at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 24, 4:17 p.m., Officer Sarah Keller responded to a mental health issue near Williston Road and Mary Street.
Oct. 24, 9:01 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to a domestic incident on Vale Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.