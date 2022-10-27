Traffic stop: 25
Agency / public assists: 21
Suspicious event: 18
Alarm: 18
Welfare check: 14
Accident, property damage: 12
Disturbance: 11
Larceny from motor vehicle: 11
Total incidents: 259
Arrests:
Sept. 29 at 9 p.m., Kevin H. Lacillade, 31, of Barre City, was arrested for simple assault.
Oct. 19 at 12:53 a.m., Keri M. Abraham, 47, of Stowe, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m, John G. Shambo Jr, 59, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Oct. 19 at 12:37 p.m., Logan L. Clegg, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
Oct. 19 at 11:21 p.m., Keenan I Richard, 19, of Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, and grossly negligent operation.
Oct. 22 at 2:11 a.m., Connor M. Ritchie, 21, of Milton, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Oct. 23, 12:49 p.m., Lisa J. Elder, 58, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Top incidents:
Oct. 17 at 7:52 a.m., an alarm sounded on Four Sisters Road.
Oct. 17 at 3:57 p.m., a fraud report on Williston Road.
Oct. 17 at 3:59 p.m., a domestic call came in from Lime Kiln Road.
Oct. 17 at 4:09 p.m., another domestic call followed, this one on Logwood Street.
Oct. 17 at 4:10 p.m., police performed a background check on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 18 at 4:52 a.m., someone reported it was getting noisy on Market Street.
Oct. 18 at 3:46 p.m., police looked into a report of a disturbance on Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 18 at 4:08 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Williston Road, police say.
Oct. 18 at 7:17 p.m., police responded to an overdose on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 19 at 10:07 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen from Commerce Avenue.
Oct. 19 at 10:59 a.m., police dealt with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 19 at 1:36 p.m., police dealt with the first of four thefts from motor vehicles, the first on Shelburne Road. Others took place on Wright Court, Laurel Hill Drive and Old Orchard Park.
Oct. 19 at 3:59 p.m, police investigate a report of fraud on Technology Park Way.
Oct. 19 at 5:59 p.m., someone reportedly left the scene of an accident on Dorset Street.
Oct. 20 at 8:52 a.m., police performed a vacant house check on Prouty Parkway.
Oct. 20 at 12:15 p.m., a retail theft was reported on Dorset Street.
Oct. 20 at 1:15 p.m., another theft from a vehicle was reported, this time on Williston Road.
Oct. 20 at 8:47 p.m., Bacon Street saw the fourth theft from a vehicle of the day.
Oct. 20 at 11:40 p.m., police took a report of someone being intoxicated on Stone House Common.
Oct. 21 at 11:56 a.m., police retrieved lost property at Kennedy Drive and Kimball Avenue.
Oct. 21 at 1:13 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Swift Street.
Oct. 21 at 3:02 p.m., illegal dumping was reported on Swift Street.
Oct. 21 at 4:35 p.m., a missing person was reported in the Airport Drive area of the city.
Oct. 22 at 6:10 a.m., someone reported a burglary on Williston Road.
Oct. 22 at 8:45 a.m., another burglary report was received, this one on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 22 at 9:47 a.m., police investigated threats on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 22 at 3:53 p.m., needle pickup on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 22 at 4:26 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Hannaford Drive.
Oct. 22 at 9:20 p.m., a larceny from a structure on Williston Road was reported to police.
Oct. 23 at 2:44 p.m., an animal was causing a problem on Williston Road.
Oct. 23 at 10:03 p.m., a noise violation on Market Street.
Oct. 23 at 10:08 p.m., police investigated a motor vehicle complaint at Hinesburg Road and Obrien Farm Drive.
