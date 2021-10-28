Total incidents: 219
Alarm: 22
Welfare checks: 13
Public assists: 13
Suspicious events: 12
Car crashes (property damage only): 12
Larceny: 11
Agency assists: 9
Retail theft: 8
Juvenile problems: 8
Mental health issues: 6
Missing person: 1
Incidents:
Oct. 17 at 12:23 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Kennedy Drive.
Oct. 17 at 8:44 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on White Street.
Oct. 18 at 4:48 p.m., police investigated a report of stalking on Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 18 at 7:29 p.m., police investigated a case of counterfeiting on Williston Road.
Oct. 19 at 10:15 a.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning check on a resident on Stonehedge Drive.
Oct. 19 at 6:54 p.m., an alarm was tripped at Harbor View Road.
Oct. 20 at 2:45 p.m., police responded to a juvenile problem on Allen Road.
Oct. 20 at 8:17 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a resident near Commerce Avenue and Ethan Allen Drive.
Oct. 21 at 5:31 a.m., police responded to a disturbance reported at Farrell Street.
Oct. 21 at 10:25 a.m., a car reportedly left the scene of an accident near Shelburne and Queen City Park roads.
Oct. 22 at 11:41 a.m., a car crash resulting in property damage occurred at Airport Drive.
Oct. 22 at 10:11 p.m., an officer assisted with a motor vehicle complaint near Deerfield Road and Overlook Drive.
Oct. 23 at 4:39 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 23 at 2:45 p.m., police trespassed someone from University Mall.
Arrests:
David A. Morrison, 29, of Burlington, was arrested Oct. 23 for retail theft.
Ryan S. Orvis, 42, of Hinesburg, was arrested Oct. 23 for failing to comply with the terms of their ignition interlock device.
Robert D. Smith II, 48, of South Burlington, was arrested Oct. 22 for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Chad L. Paquette, 42, of Winooski, was arrested Oct. 20 on an in-state warrant.
Sheila L. Baker, 59, of Winooski, was arrested Oct. 18 for retail theft.
Kendra R. Pixley, 42, of South Burlington, was arrested Oct. 18 on an in-state warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.