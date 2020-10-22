Total Incidents: 229
Arrests: 4
Oct. 11, 9:23 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a call about stalking on Dorset Street.
Oct. 11, 10:31 a.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Oct. 11, 2:31 p.m., Officer Gregory Short responded to a call about a person trespassing at 1200 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 11, 3:44, Officer Sean Pope responded to a call about embezzlement at 155 Dorset St..
Oct. 11, 6:05p.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a call about retail theft at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 11, 10:17 p.m., Officer Kenneth Soffen responded to a call about an overdose on Shelburne Rd.
Oct. 12, 4:20 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a call about larceny at 1900 Williston Rd.
Oct. 12, 4:54 p.m., Sgt. Edward Soychack responded to a call about a mental health issue on Quarry Hill Road.
Oct. 12, 6:38 p.m., Steven M. Leclair, 38, of Colchester was arrested on a warrant on Gregory Drive.
Oct. 12, 11:28 p.m., officer Karen Chevalier responded to a suspicious event at 118 Williston Rd.
Oct. 13, 8:44 a.m., Officer Andy Traynor responded to a suspicious event at 1700 Shelburne Rd.
Oct. 12, 9:14 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a suspicious event at 34 Davis Parkway.
Oct. 13, 9:27 a.m., Officer Gregory Short responded to a call about trespassing at 10 Dorset St.
Oct. 13, 11:34 a.m., Officer Gregory Short responded to a suspicious event at 310 Market St.
Oct. 13, 8:07 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a call about a suspicious event at 1375 Hinesburg Road.
Oct. 14, 6:53 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a call about trespassing at 10 Dorset St.
Oct. 14, 10:22 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a call about a suspicious event at 110 Kennedy Drive.
Oct. 14, 11:12 a.m., Chief Shawn Burke responded to a call about a suspicious event at 615 Airport Parkway.
Oct. 14, 12:53 p.m., Officer Andy Traynor responded to a call about trespassing at 217 Dorset Street.
Oct. 14, 2:58 p.m., Josie E. LeClerc, 20, of Richford, was cited for petty larceny, shoplifting from a business on Dorset Street.
Oct. 14, 5:20 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince responded to a call about larceny at 410 Farrell St.
Oct. 14, 8:31 p.m., Officer Martin Maloney responded to a call about a suspicious event at 861 Williston Road.
Oct. 14, 10:07 p.m., Officer Patrick Mulcahy responded to a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 15, 12:33 a.m., Corey B. Weafer, 22, of Wellesley, Mass., was cited for driving under the influence on Williston Road.
Oct. 15, 3:02 a.m., Officer Karen Chevalier responded to a call about a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Oct. 15, 10:37 a.m., Officer Sean Pope responded to a call about larceny at 5 Holmes Road.
Oct. 15, 3:14 p.m., Officer Krystal Wrinn responded to a call about a sex offence, location not provided.
Oct. 15, 3:32 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince responded to a call about trespassing at 155 Dorset St.
Oct. 15, 5:17 p.m., Officer Sarah Keller responded to a call about retail theft at 935 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 15, 5:55 p.m., Officer Sarah Keller responded to a call about trespassing at 105 White St.
Oct. 15, 7:53 p.m., Officer Sarah Keller responded to a call about retail theft at 935 Shelburne Road.
Oct. 15, 8:58 p.m., Officer Sarah Keller responded to a call about retail theft at 935 Shelburne Road.
