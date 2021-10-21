Total incidents: 224
Public assists: 17
Car crashes (property damage): 15
Alarms: 12
Agency assists: 12
Welfare checks: 11
Trespasses: 9
Traffic stops: 8
Retail theft: 7
Mental health issues: 4
Incidents:
Oct. 10 at 1:45 a.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Williston Road.
Oct. 10 at 8:42 p.m., an office conducted a traffic stop on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 11 at 4:27 p.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Farrell Street.
Oct. 11 at 11:53 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Oct. 12 at 9:51 a.m., officers responded to a reported suspicious event near Williston and Airport roads.
Oct. 12 at 11:15 a.m., police responded to the University Mall for a case of retail theft.
Oct. 13 at 8:51 a.m., officers assisted with a juvenile problem on White Street.
Oct. 13 at 4:01 p.m., someone reported a juvenile runaway from Moss Glen Lane.
Oct. 14 at 11:23 a.m., a missing person was reported from Dorset Street.
Oct. 14 at 6:15 p.m., police responded to Victoria Drive for an assault.
Oct. 15 at 11:26 a.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning check on a resident at Stonington Circle.
Oct. 15 at 4:37 p.m., someone reported a case of larceny from the University Mall.
Oct. 16 at 7:56 a.m., an alarm was tripped on Williston Road.
Oct. 16 at 10:38 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Commerce Avenue.
Arrests:
Justin James Perdue, 30, of Essex Junction was arrested Oct. 16 for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Christopher X. Moxhet, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested Oct. 12 for violating an abuse of prevention order.
