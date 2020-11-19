Total incidents: 241
Total arrests: 4
Total arrest charges: 9
Nov. 8, 12:49 a.m., Officer Patrick Mulcahy responded to threats/harassment at 19 Gregory Drive.
Nov. 8, 4:17 a.m., Officer Karen Chevalier responded to a Mental Health Issue on Mcintosh Avenue.
Nov. 8, 4:53 a.m., Officer Kenneth Soffen responded to larceny at 435 Dorset St.
Nov. 8, 9:43 a.m., Officer David MacDonough responded to a suicide attempt/suicide on Mill Pond Lane.
Nov. 10:59 a.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism at 4 Olde Orchard Park.
Nov. 8, 3:43 p.m., Sheena M. Leveille, 32, who police said is homeless, was arrested on active warrants including driving with a suspended license, failing to comply with furlough terms and in connection with a drug trafficking incident at 1700 Shelburne Road. See related story on Page 5.
Nov. 8, 7:52 p.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to a domestic incident on Olde Orchard Park Road.
Nov. 9, 8:16 a.m., Officer Keith Miller responded to trespass at 1341 Shelburne Road.
Nov. 9, 9:03 a.m., Officer Keith Miller responded to a suicide attempt/suicide on Queen City Park Road.
Nov. 9, 9:54 a.m., Officer Kevin Grealis responded to a suspicious event near Simpson Court and Obrien Drive.
Nov. 9, 2:48 p.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Nov. 9, 6:31 p.m., Officer Daniel Brunelle responded to a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Nov. 10, 1:15 p.m., Officer Crispin Dale responded to a drug related incident on Gregory Drive.
Nov. 10, 2:18 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince responded to a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Nov. 10, 2:43 p.m., Officer Tanner Palermo responded to a stolen vehicle at 409 Farrell St.
Nov. 10, 3:21 p.m., Officer Hazen Powell responded to a domestic incident Market Street.
Nov. 10, 4:06 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to threats/harassment on 28 Baldwin Avenue.
Nov. 11, 12:31 a.m., Ryan M. Chamberlain, 27, of Winooski, was cited for domestic assault, burglary, unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services and unlawful mischief in the area of Spear Street.
Nov. 11, 4:41 a.m., Officer Mark Redmond responded to retail theft at 1118 Williston Road.
Nov. 11, 9:20 a.m., Officer Shawn Demore responded to a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Nov. 11, 4:06 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to a mental health issue on Quarry Hill Road.
Nov. 11, 6:08 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a suspicious event on Tanglewood Drive.
Nov. 11, 6:19 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince responded to a drug-related incident on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 11, 6:54 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Nov. 11, 8:43 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism at 28 Hadley Road.
Nov. 11, 9:39 p.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to threats/harassment at 21 Overlook Drive.
Nov. 12, 12:20 a.m., Officer Joanna Morse responded to larceny at 1 Stonehedge Drive.
Nov. 12, 4:36 a.m., Officer Aaron Schwartz responded to a suspicious event at 6 Hayes Avenue.
Nov. 12, 8:10 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to identity theft at 8 Timber Lane.
Nov. 12, 10:25 a.m., Officer Sarah Superneau responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism at 3 Stonehedge Drive.
Nov. 12, 10:46 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to trespass at 1076 Williston Road.
Nov. 12, 1:14 p.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to retail theft at 1174 Williston Road.
Nov. 12, 2:05 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Nov. 12, 2:19 p.m., Officer Kelsey Monroe responded to a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Nov. 12, 6:49 p.m., Officer Michael Goslin responded to an assault on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 13, 1:10 a.m., Vincent O. Williams, 40, of Burlington, was cited for violations of conditions of release and driving with a suspended license near Shelburne Road and Imperial Drive.
Nov. 13, 11:02 a.m., Officer Nicholas Holden responded to larceny at 48 Central Avenue.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
