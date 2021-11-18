Total incidents: 213
Welfare checks: 15
Motor vehicle complaints: 15
Suspicious events: 12
Patrols: 10
Disturbances: 9
Mental health issues: 8
Car crashes (property damage): 7
Intoxication: 6
Threats/harassment: 6
Traffic stops: 6
Assaults: 3
Child abuse/neglect: 1
Incidents:
Nov. 7 at 1:40 a.m., police responded to a suspicious event near the intersection of Hinesburg and Van Sicklen roads.
Nov. 12:05 p.m., police responded to Williston Road for a reported weapons offense.
Nov. 8 at 2:47 p.m., K9 Rush assisted police on a case on North Avenue.
Nov. 8 at 6:02 p.m., police responded to Forest Street for a report of public intoxication.
Nov. 9 at 8:07 a.m., a burglary was reported on Ethan Allen Drive.
Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., police responded to the UMall for a reported assault.
Nov. 10 at 3:06 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Dorset Street.
Nov. 10 at 11:44 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop near Exit 14 East and Williston Road.
Nov. 11 at 3:49 p.m., police responded to a report of illegal dumping on Berard Drive.
Nov. 11 at 10:17 p.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Baldwin Avenue.
Nov. 12 at 1:39 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from 1550 Williston Road.
Nov. 12 at 10:55 p.m., police responded to Anderson Parkway for a juvenile problem.
Nov. 13 at 2:53 p.m., a car crash causing property damage but no injuries occurred at Staples Plaza.
Nov. 13 at 10:12 p.m., police investigated a case of unlawful mischief and vandalism at the UMall.
Nov. 14 at 1:49 a.m., police assisted another agency at Nowland Farm Road.
Nov. 14 at 5:02 a.m., someone accidentally dialed 911.
Arrests:
Ricardo Damiani, 23, of Ingram, Texas, was arrested Nov. 13 for aggravated assault.
Preston W. Ryder, 35, of Grand Isle, was arrested Nov. 11 for driving under the influence (criminal refusal), a second subsequent driving under the influence offense, leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of an ignition interlock.
Raymond David Benson, 33, of Berlin, was arrested Nov. 11 for violating conditions of release, grand larceny possession of over 200 mg of heroin and possession of stolen property (felony).
Corey C. Biggs, 28, of South Burlington, was arrested Nov. 11 on an in-state warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.