Agency: public assists: 22
Traffic stop: 21
Alarm: 13
Welfare check: 12
Noise violations: 7
Threats: 7
Accident: property damage: 7
Disturbance: 6
Larceny from motor vehicle: 6
Suspicious event: 5
Total incidents: 194
Arrests:
Oct. 16 at 3:15 p.m., Cole Wendell Brooks, 37, of Colchester, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
Nov. 9 at 12:11 p.m., Shawn F. Deuso, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for second-degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services on White Street.
Nov. 9 at 4:02 p.m., Amza Issa, 22, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Farrell and Swift streets.
Nov. 9 at 9:14 p.m., Kassandra M. Medellin-Oliver, 35, of Newport City, was arrested on an instate warrant on Williston Road.
Nov. 9 at 9:14 p.m., Eddie Torres, 36, of Winooski, was arrested for felony unlawful trespass on Williston Road.
Nov. 12 at 9:04 p.m., Samuel E. Cruz, 53, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 12 at 10:48 p.m., Logan Loftus, 21, of Middlebury, was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release on Williston Road.
Nov. 13 at 12:11 a.m., Vicki C. Good, 42, of Bristol, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Hinesburg Road.
Top incidents:
Nov. 6 at 11:13 a.m., police are investigating a larceny from a motor vehicle on Hawthorne Court.
Nov. 6 at 3:47 p.m., a domestic incident was reported on Dorset Street.
Nov. 6 at 8:03 p.m., police are investigating threats made on Barber Terrace.
Nov. 6 at 11:54 p.m., police helped with a mental health issue on Kennedy Drive.
Nov. 7 at 2:46 p.m., a report of stalking on Quail Run is being investigated by police.
Nov. 7 at 4:40 p.m., police directed traffic on Williston Road.
Nov. 7 at 9:10 p.m., threats were made on Sommerfield Avenue. Police are looking into the matter.
Nov. 8 at 11:07 a.m., police performed a background check on Gregory Drive.
Nov. 8 at 11:29 a.m., an accident on Dorset Street and Williston Road resulted in property damage.
Nov. 8 at 2:10 p.m., a fraud investigation is underway concerning an incident on Williston Road.
Nov. 8 at 3:20 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief on Williston Road.
Nov. 9 at 10:09 a.m., police responded to a report of a problem animal on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 9 at 12:11 p.m., police were called out to a domestic situation on White Street.
Nov. 9 at 6:33 p.m., police are investigating a report of fraud on Finch Court.
Nov. 9 at 7:39 p.m., an overdose on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 9 at 9:14 p.m., a weapons offense was reported on Williston Road.
Nov. 10 at 8:31 a.m., police took a report of identity theft from Whiteface Street.
Nov. 10 at 12:10 p.m., police are looking into a theft from a vehicle on East Terrace.
Nov. 10 at 4:11 p.m., a burglary is still under investigation on Logwood Street.
Nov. 10 at 5:09 p.m., a suspicious event was reported at Dumont Avenue and N. Henry Court.
Nov. 11 at 4:09 a.m., someone violated the fireworks ordinance on Pinnacle Drive.
Nov. 11 at 3:27 p.m., an accident at Grandview Drive and Dorset Street resulted in injuries.
Nov. 11 at 5:41 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Williston Road.
Nov. 11 at 9:35 p.m., a juvenile was causing a problem on Anderson Parkway. The matter is pending.
Nov. 11 at 10:39 p.m., police took a report of drug possession on Dorset Street.
Nov. 12 at 1:45 a.m., a noise violation was reported on Dorset Street.
Nov. 12 at 8:23 a.m., a vehicle was stolen on Lime Kiln Road.
Nov. 12 at 4:33 p.m., police are looking into a report of threats being made on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 12 at 8:11 p.m., police checked on an unsecured premise on Hummingbird Lane.
