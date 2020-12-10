Alarms: 18
Accidents: 10
Traffic stops: 12
Total arrest charges: 5
Total incidents: 224
Arrests:
Thomas Muske, 38, of South Burlington, arrested on warrant
Christian Blais, 32, of South Burlington, unlawful trespass, misdemeanor
Jacob Linehan, 38, of Bristol, retail theft
Billy Beaupre, 43, of Winooski, arrested on warrant
Truc Mai, 27, of Winooski, arrested on warrant
Nov. 29 at 10:25 a.m., police visited a residence at Stonehedge Drive to check on a participant in Project Good Morning.
Nov. 29 at 10:42 a.m., police gave someone at Short Stop on Shelburne Road a no trespass order.
Nov. 29 at 10:54 a.m., residents at Stonehedge Drive reported a 5-year-old missing child. The child was found about 15 minutes after police arrived, wandering around the neighborhood.
Nov. 29 at 7:17 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at Shelburne Road and Bartley Bay Road.
Nov. 30 at 4:47 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at 1118 Williston Road that resulted in property damage.
Nov. 30 at 5:07 p.m., police arrested Jacob Linehan, 38, of Bristol, for stealing $400 worth of goods from J. C. Penny in the University Mall.
Dec. 1 at 11:31 a.m., police responded to reports of an animal problem on Country Club Drive East.
Dec. 1 at 6:43 p.m., police assisted a motorist traveling southbound on I-89 near mile marker 87.
Dec. 2 at 12:27 a.m., police responded to a mental health issue at Dorset Street.
Dec. 2 at 7:21 a.m., police responded to a report of drugs on Baldwin Avenue.
Dec. 3 at 7:22 p.m., police responded to a citizen dispute at Williston Road.
Dec. 3 at 1:32 p.m., police responded to a report of sexual assault on Dorset Street. This is still under investigation.
Dec. 3 at 2:50 p.m., a resident reported they discovered damage to their vehicle after returning to it in the University Mall parking lot.
Dec. 4 at 10:34 a.m., a resident called police after seeing an injured deer still alive on the side of the road near Hinesburg and Van Sicklen Road. The deer appeared to be injured beyond help and police put it down.
Dec. 4 at 3:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at Cottage Grove Avenue.
Dec. 4 at 2:14 p.m., police responded to reports of vandalism in an apartment building elevator on Quarry Hill Road; graffiti resembled a swastika drawn in sharpie.
Dec. 4 at 6:28 p.m., police responded to a suicide attempt at Mills Avenue.
Dec. 4 at 8:38 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault near Hannaford Drive involving parties who knew one another. The incident is still under investigation.
Dec. 5 at 11:50 a.m., police checked on the well-being of residents on Farrell Street.
Dec. 5 at 11:34 p.m., police responded to a report of a phone scam conducted on an elderly resident at Aspen Drive. She allegedly received a text message from an unknown number claiming she had won a prize and to present her contact information to accept her winnings. The scammer allegedly told the resident that she would receive her prize if she bought numerous gift cards and relayed the cards’ pin codes. There was no prize and police reported the scam to the attorney general’s office.
