Total incidents: 191
Crashes (property damage): 17
Alarms: 13
Welfare checks: 11
Traffic stops: 11
Directed patrols: 11
Retail theft: 10
Suspicious events: 9
Noise complaints: 7
Larceny: 6
Juvenile runaways: 2
Overdose: 1
Incidents:
Nov. 28 at 9:21 a.m., police checked on the welfare of a resident at Olde Orchard Park.
Nov. 28 at 1:49 p.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a reported burglary.
Nov. 29 at 12:48 p.m., police responded to Green Mountain Drive for a reported animal problem.
Nov. 29 at 2:50 p.m., a car crash causing property damage, but no injuries occurred in the Staples Plaza parking lot.
Nov. 29 at 5:55 p.m., someone reported a juvenile runaway from Allen Road.
Nov. 30 at 10:48 and 12:11 a.m., two car crashes causing property damage, but no injuries occurred on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 30 at 4:47 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 30 at 5:33 p.m., K9 Rush assisted officers on a case at Fuller Place.
Dec. 1 at 10:18 a.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 1 at 2:39 p.m., police investigated a report of drugs on Dorset Street.
Dec. 1 at 6:02 p.m., police investigated a local sex offense.
Dec. 1 at 9:17 p.m., someone reported a cause of fraud on Victoria Drive.
Dec. 2 at 2:45 p.m., police investigated a report of child abuse and neglect on Dorset Street.
Dec. 2 at 7:01 p.m., someone reported a traffic hazard near the intersection of Nowland Farm Road and Dorset Street.
Dec. 2 at 9:58 p.m., police investigated a report of larceny at the Windjammer Inn on Williston Road.
Dec. 3 at 4:18 a.m., police responded to the University Mall for a reported burglary.
Dec. 3 at 8:32 a.m., police assisted someone with a motor vehicle complaint on Spear Street and Quarry Hill Road.
Dec. 4 at 5:53 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Commerce Avenue.
Dec. 5 at 12:38 a.m., police responded to Williston Road for a reported domestic incident.
Dec. 5 at 4:50 a.m., police responded to Fox Run Lane for a reported assault.
Arrests:
Brent C. Dashnow, 32, of Colchester, was arrested and charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault.
William C. McDonald, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Karl E. Boivin, 38, of South Burlington, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Kristy Cote, 40, of Sutton, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Abdikadir Hassan, 20, of South Burlington, was arrested and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.
Abukar Hilowle, 18, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with hindering and resisting arrest.
Untimely deaths:
Police responded to the Mobil on Williston Road for the death of Wesley Howe, 34, of Redmond, Ore. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death. Police suspect he died of an overdose, according to chief Shawn Burke.
Police responded to the death of Freddie Ferguson, 58, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
