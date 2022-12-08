Traffic stop: 27
Agency/public assists: 21
Directed patrol: 18
Alarm: 21
Suspicious event: 14
Trespass: 10
Disturbance: 9
Larceny from motor vehicle: 7
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Retail theft: 7
Welfare check: 7
Accident: property damage: 6
Total incidents: 245
Arrests:
Sept. 11 at 11:28 a.m., Samantha L. Jarvis, 31, of Burlington was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful mischief on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 11 at 11:28 a.m., Heather M. Hubbs, 47, of Essex Town, was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful mischief on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 23 at 6:02 a.m., David L. Oleson, 38, of Shelburne, was arrested for identify theft, credit card/ATM fraud, petit larceny from a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor unlawful mischief on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 28 at 11:11 a.m., Christopher Atnip, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for stalking on Market Street.
Nov. 29 at 12:37 p.m., Cameron, I. Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Gregory Drive.
Dec. 1 at 2:51 a.m., Tricia A. Guyette, 33, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of cocaine on Williston Road.
Dec. 1 at 10:58 p.m., Shawn L. West, 51, of St. George, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, on Hinesburg Road and Market Street.
Dec. 3 at 1:55 p.m., Latisha R. Manda, 37, of Mansfield, Texas, was arrested for theft of services on Dorset Street.
Dec. 3 at 3:44 p.m., Latisha R. Manda, 37, of Mansfield, Texas, was arrested for theft of services, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass on Dorset Street.
Dec. 3 at 5:58 p.m., Sarah A. Simmons, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for cruelty to children and DUI, first offense, on Williston Road.
Dec. 3 at 10:20 p.m., Cody P. Blackmer, 32 of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Quarry Hill Road.
Incidents:
Nov. 28 at 10:55 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on White Street.
Nov. 28 at 3:58 p.m., a sex crime was reported Lime Kiln Road. An investigation is pending.
Nov. 28 at 7:06 p.m., police investigated the first of two break-ins, the first on Dorset Street. The second took place on Farrell Street at 7:27 p.m.
Nov. 29 at 8:45 a.m., police are investigating a report of fraud on Fairway Drive.
Nov. 29 at 1:26 p.m., police dealt with a report of a problem juvenile on White Street.
Nov. 29 at 2:34 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Dorset Street.
Nov. 29 at 4:21 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Shelburne Road. The matter is pending.
Nov. 29 at 7:17 p.m., officers were called to two suspicious events on Juniper Drive. The second occurred at 7:46 p.m.
Nov. 30 at 10:48 a.m., police are investigating a larceny from a motor vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 30 at 12:58 p.m., police were called to a reported violation of a restraining order on Dorset Street.
Dec. 1 at 2:51 a.m., police took a report of drug possession emanating from Williston Road.
Dec. 1 at 11:11 a.m., someone left the scene of an accident at Dorset and Market streets.
Dec. 1 at 8:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m., a suspicious event on Stonehenge Drive.
Dec. 2 at 8:34 a.m., police are investigating a drug overdose around Deerfield Drive and Spear Street.
Dec. 2 at 2:24 p.m., someone stole items from a vehicle on Gregory Drive.
Dec. 2 at 4:27 p.m., a simple assault took place on Dorset Street. An investigation is pending.
Dec. 2 at 6:32 p.m., a larceny on Dorset Street is under investigation.
Dec. 3 at 12:45 p.m., police dealt with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Dec. 3 at 1:11 p.m., police attended to a no-trespassing matter on Dorset Street.
Dec. 3 at 10:20 p.m., a suspicious event took place on Quarry Hill Road and police responded. An investigation is pending.
Dec. 4 at 8:48 a.m., a missing person was reported on Dorset Street.
Dec. 4 at 1:57 p.m., an accident on Dorset Street resulted in injuries.
Dec. 4 at 6:31 p.m., police are investigating threats made on Tilley Drive.
Dec. 4 at 8:16 p.m., more threats, this time on Farrell Street.
Untimely deaths:
Nov. 29 at 5:12 p.m., police responded to Hinesburg Road for the death of Michael Bouchard, 60, of Colchester.
Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., police responded to Bay Crest Drive, for the death of Thomas Sharrow, 52, of South Burlington.
Dec. 4 at 4:43 a.m., police responded to Juniper Drive for the death of Vesba Krpan Lelic, 60, of South Burlington.
The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death for all three deaths.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
