Total incidents: 175
Directed patrols: 15
Agency assists: 14
Alarms: 13
Crashes (property damage): 12
Public assists: 11
Welfare checks: 9
Motor vehicle complaints: 8
Retail theft: 6
Traffic stops: 5
Mental health issues: 3
Overdose: 1
Incidents:
Nov. 21 at 1:55 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Nov. 21 at 11:42 p.m. police responded to Higher Ground for a reported larceny.
Nov. 22 at 8:51 a.m., someone reported a motor vehicle complaint on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 22 at 12:53 p.m., police responded to the Jolley’s on Shelburne Road for a reported retail theft.
Nov. 22 at 7:09 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Patchen Road and White Street.
Nov. 23 at 11:03 a.m., police patrolled around the University Mall.
Nov. 23 at 5:22 p.m., a car crash involving property damage but no injuries occurred near Hinesburg Road and Winding Brook Drive.
Nov. 23 at 8:47 p.m., police trespassed someone from a residence on Dorset Street.
Nov. 24 at 1:07 a.m., police checked on the welfare of someone at the Smart Suites on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 24 at 3:26 p.m., someone reportedly left the scene of a car crash on Williston Road.
Nov. 24 at 6:01 p.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a report of child abuse and neglect.
Nov. 24 at 10:26 a.m., someone made a noise complaint on Twin Oaks Terrace.
Nov. 25 at 5:34 and 6:35 a.m., two alarms were tripped at Barry’s Transmission Specialists on Williston Road.
Nov. 25 at 7:21 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Williston Road.
Nov. 26 at 1:13 p.m., someone reported a bad check at North Country Federal Credit Union on Swift Street.
Nov. 26 at 3:44 p.m., police responded to a residence on Meadow Road for a reported burglary.
Nov. 27 at 7:19 a.m., police responded to the Swiss Host Motel for a reported assault.
Nov. 27 at 6:22 p.m., police assisted another agency on Bacon Street.
Nov. 27 at 10:54 p.m., police investigated a report of drugs on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Andrew J. Verner, 28, of South Burlington, was arrested Nov. 23 for disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication.
Deaths:
Scott Stafford, 61, of South Burlington, died Nov. 27. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
David Lee Musser, 66, of South Burlington, died Nov. 24. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.