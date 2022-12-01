Agency/public assists: 25
Alarm: 22
Larceny from motor vehicle: 13
Welfare check: 13
Suspicious event: 9
Retail theft: 7
Noise violation: 8
Accident: property damage: 7
Trespass: 7
Domestic: 6
Disturbance: 6
Total incidents: 220
Arrests:
Nov. 21 at 11:21 a.m., Zachary William Dalley, 40, of Berlin, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Nov. 22 at 7:34 a.m., David L. Oleson, 38, of Shelburne, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, operation without owner’s consent and felony possession of stolen property at Dorset and Market streets.
Nov. 22 at 5:07 p.m., Lila Frank, 28, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
Nov. 22 at 7:47 p.m., Daniel W. Scholten, 27, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., was arrested for reckless endangerment on Hinesburg Road.
Nov. 24 at 1:46 a.m., Taylor Hayes, 26, of Williston, was arrested for domestic assault on Anderson Parkway.
Nov. 24 at 1:46 a.m., Zephanaiah D. Desormeaux, 32, of Colchester, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order and domestic assault on Anderson Parkway.
Nov. 24 at 12:35 p.m., Jack A. Hurlburt, 26, of St. Albans, was arrested for operation without owner’s consent, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property on Central Avenue.
Nov. 24 at 11:36 p.m., James M. Cady, 50, of Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, and driving with a criminally suspended license on Williston Road.
Nov. 25 at 5 p.m., Brian J. Levine, 20, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Frost Street.
Nov. 25 at 6:58 p.m., Joshua J. Maple, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Dorset Street.
Nov. 25 at 9:09 p.m., Jerry F. Fratus, 49, of South Burlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 26 at 12:37 a.m., James PC Smith, 30, of Williston, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road.
Nov. 27, Roger Tehan Scully III, 36, of Mystic, Conn., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Interstate 89.
Top incidents:
Nov. 21 at 7:27 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from Oak Hill Drive.
Nov. 22 at 8:51 a.m., police were called out to a domestic situation on Farrell Street.
Nov. 22 at 2:41 p.m., someone — or something — was bitten by an animal on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 22 at 5:53 p.m., police performed a needle pickup on Williston Road.
Nov. 22 at 7:47 p.m., threats were reported from Hinesburg Road.
Nov. 23 at 9:09 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from an address on Williston Road.
Nov. 23 at 12:31 p.m., police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle on Lime Kiln Road.
Nov. 23 at 9:08 p.m., a fraud was reported on Stonehedge Drive.
Nov. 24 at 2:39 a.m., police performed a welfare check on Williston Road.
Nov. 24 at 9:13 a.m., officers checked on an unsecured premise on Dorset Street.
Nov. 24 at 4 p.m., on Kingfisher Court, someone reported a theft from their vehicle.
Nov. 25 at 12:17 p.m., a fraud report was taken from a Hinesburg Road location.
Nov. 25 at 5:36 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Dorset Street.
Nov. 25 at 10:27 p.m., police told Dorset Street revelers to turn down the noise.
Nov. 26 at 4:34 p.m., threats are being investigated on Bower Street.
Nov. 26 at 10:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a suicidal person on Farrell Street.
Nov. 26 at 11:40 p.m., back to Farrell Street, this time for a disturbance.
Nov. 27 at 9:32 a.m., police dealt with a problem animal on Moss Glen Lane.
Nov. 27 at 1:37 p.m., a report of intoxication emanated from Dorset Street.
Deaths:
Nov. 27 at 8:50 a.m., police responded to Quarry Hill Road for the death of James McNamara, 95, of South Burlington. The medical examiner is determining cause of death.
