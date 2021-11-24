Total incidents: 216
Public assists: 17
Alarms: 15
Agency assists: 13
Larceny: 12
Welfare checks: 11
Retail theft: 11
Patrols: 11
Car crashes (property damage only): 10
Traffic stops: 9
Mental health issues: 7
Threats/harassment: 6
Stolen vehicles: 4
Car crashes with injury: 2
Identity theft: 1
Incidents:
Nov. 14 at 9:32 a.m., someone reported an animal problem on Kindness Court.
Nov. 14 at 3:25 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Midas Drive.
Nov. 14 at 9:22 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious event at Burlington Mitsubishi on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 15 at 8:53 a.m., police investigated a case of fraud on Stonehedge Drive.
Nov. 15 at 12:25 p.m., an officer checked on the welfare of someone on Dorset Street.
Nov. 15 at 12:35 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Tanglewood Drive.
Nov. 16 at 3:18 a.m., an officer patrolled Ethan Allen Drive.
Nov. 16 at 1:20 p.m., police investigated a case involving drugs on Kennedy Drive.
Nov. 16 at 5:42 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Williston Road.
Nov. 17 at 11:32 a.m., police assisted EMS with a suicide attempt on Lime Kiln Road.
Nov. 17 at 2:01 p.m., police responded to a reported assault on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 17 at 3:49 p.m., a car crash involving injuries occurred on Hinesburg Road and Hayes Avenue.
Nov. 18 at 2:32 a.m., police responded to a burglary at Jiffy Mart on Kennedy Drive.
Nov. 18 at 8:19 a.m., police responded to Lindenwood Drive for a parking problem.
Nov. 18 at 2:34 p.m., police trespassed someone from the Shell station on Williston Road.
Nov. 19 at 10:48 a.m., police investigated reports of unlawful mischief and vandalism at Red Rocks Park.
Nov. 19 at 1:11 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Nov. 19 at5:51 p.m., a car crash causing property damage but no reported injuries occurred at the Swift and Spear streets intersection.
Nov. 20 at 9:10 and 9:27 a.m., an officer conducted two traffic stops at the corner of Spear Street and Quarry Hill Road.
Nov. 20 at 10:47 a.m., police responded to a burglary at a residence on Slocum Street.
Nov. 20 at 6:20 p.m., police responded to the University Mall for a report of retail theft.
Arrests:
John S. Judge, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested Nov. 16 on an in-state warrant.
Michael Prescott, 57, of Plattsburg, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 18 on an in-state warrant.
Shain M. Garceau, 34, of Burlington, was arrested Nov. 19 for unlawful mischief (misdemeanor).
Bo-Daniel Damico, 46, of Colchester, was arrested Nov. 20 on an in-state warrant and for retail theft (felony).
Hayden T. Mann, 31, of Burlington, was arrested Nov. 21 for retail theft (misdemeanor) and simple assault.
