Agency/public assists: 29
Traffic stop: 28
Larceny from motor vehicle: 14
Suspicious event: 10
Alarm: 18
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Retail theft: 9
Welfare check: 9
Accident: property damage: 7
Disturbance: 6
Total incidents: 228
Arrests:
Aug. 3 at 6:41 a.m., Michael K. Odell, 47, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault.
Oct. 25 at 12 p.m., Jazmine J. Jarvis, 32, of Milton, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft.
Oct. 26 at 3:49 p.m., Matias Matthew Frias, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested for simple assault.
Nov. 17 at 7:40 p.m., Mandy L. Bushey, 36, of Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Nov. 18 at 2:28 a.m., Rose I. Kaufmann, 23, of Warren, was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal refusal.
Nov. 19 at 2:29 a.m., Daniel Anthony, 34, of Colchester, was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal refusal.
Top incidents:
Nov. 13 at 7:59 a.m., a larceny from a vehicle was reported from Farrell Street.
Nov. 13 at 9:38 a.m., another larceny from a vehicle, this time from Hawthorne Circle
Nov. 13 at 12:24 p.m., police are investigating a domestic dispute on Kennedy Drive.
Nov. 13 at 8:26 p.m., injuries were reported from an accident on Hinesburg Road.
Nov. 14 at 9:46 a.m., a report of unlawful mischief on Dorset Street is pending.
Nov. 14 at 11:13 a.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Hinesburg Road.
Nov. 14 at 4:10 p.m., another juvenile was causing a problem on Dorset Street. The matter is pending.
Nov. 14 at 9:34 p.m., a larceny from a vehicle on Olde Orchard Park.
Nov. 15 at 2:20 p.m., a report of trespassing is pending from Williston Road.
Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., police were called to a disturbance on Dorset Street.
Nov. 15 at 4:22 p.m., someone took something from a structure on Market Street, police report. Nov. 16 at 9:57 a.m., a larceny from a vehicle came in from Tanglewood Drive.
Nov. 16 at 4:29 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Williston Road.
Nov. 16 at 7:06 p.m., police looked into a report of stalking on Dorset Street.
Nov. 17 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to an overdose reported on Lime Kiln Bridge Road.
Nov. 17 at 3:34 p.m., a report of threats emanating from Grandview Drive.
Nov. 17 at 3:50 p.m., an accident at the intersection of Allen and Shelburne roads resulted in property damage.
Nov. 17 at 8:42 p.m., a report of domestic violence on Allen Road is still under investigation.
Nov. 17 at 10:01 p.m., a vehicle was stolen on Williston Road.
Nov. 17 at 11:10 p.m., another domestic call, this time from Dorset Street. The incident is pending.
Nov. 18 at 12:37 a.m., someone overdosed on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 18 at 12:48 a.m., someone was making too much ruckus on Market Street, violating the city’s noise ordinance.
Nov. 18 8:11 a.m., a retail theft was reported on Dorset Street.
Nov. 18 at 3:47 p.m., police are investigating a report of fraud on Market Street.
Nov. 18 at 7:14 p.m., on Shelburne Road, a juvenile was reportedly causing a problem.
Nov. 19 at 1:10 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Williston Road. The case is pending.
Nov. 19 at 5:33 p.m., police found property on Market Street.
Nov. 19 at 5: 49 p.m., someone was reportedly trespassing at an address on Dorset Street.
Nov. 19 at 11:39 p.m., police took a report of intoxication on Dorset Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.