Total incidents: 200
Agency assists: 13
Suspicious events: 12
Welfare checks: 11
Larceny: 10
Alarms: 10
Car crash (property damage): 9
Domestic incidents: 7
Traffic stops: 6
Car crash (injuries): 4
Incidents:
Nov. 1 at 11:10 a.m., police responded to Shelburne Road and Imperial Drive for reports of unlawful mischief and vandalism.
Nov. 1 at 8:14 p.m., police responded to Allen Road for a reported juvenile problem.
Nov. 2 at 10:22 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at Williston Road and Kennedy Drive.
Nov. 2 at 9:34 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lime Kiln Road.
Nov. 3 at 4:34 p.m., police assisted on scene at Hinesburg and Cheese Factory roads for a car crash which caused injuries.
Nov. 3 at 5:26 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Quarry Hill Road.
Nov. 4 at 1:04 p.m., a case of fraud was reported on Dorset Street.
Nov. 4 at 6:07 p.m., police responded to Swift Street for a reported burglary.
Nov. 5 at 10:40 a.m., police assisted emergency personnel with a suicide attempt on Bayberry Lane.
Nov. 5 at 3:48 p.m., police responded to Juniper Drive for a report of threats and harassment.
Nov. 6 at 8:37 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Mary Street.
Nov. 6 at 5:14 p.m., police responded to a pull-off of Lime Kiln Road for a report of littering.
Nov. 7 at 1:31 a.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a report of intoxication.
Nov. 7 at 6:55 a.m., officers checked the welfare of a resident on Shelburne Road.
Arrests:
Joshua I. Weeks, 41, of Essex Junction, was arrested on an in-state warrant Nov. 1 and charged with possessing and making burglar’s tools, receiving stolen property, possession of less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest.
Hieheem Ramel Kirkland, 29, of Burlington, was charged Nov. 1 with possessing a firearm and first-degree murder.
Jennifer L. Hawkins, 35, of Colchester, was arrested Nov. 3 on an in-state warrant.
Shannon P. Hanson, 46, of South Burlington was arrested Nov. 5 for domestic assault.
Deaths:
Nov. 4 at 11:21 a.m., police responded to Proctor Street for the untimely death of George Rotelli, 71, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
