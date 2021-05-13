Welfare checks: 26
Traffic stops: 23
Suspicious events: 21
Agency assists 17
Public assist: 14
Trespass incidents: 14
Alarms: 12
Noise complaints: 11
Car accidents causing property damage: 9
Mental health issues: 8
Motor vehicle complaints: 8
Larceny: 7
Found/lost property: 5
Retail theft: 4
Assault: 4
Project Good Morning checks: 3
Fraud: 2
Juvenile problems: 2
Illegal dumping: 1
Stalking: 1
Fireworks: 1
Total incidents: 273
May 9, police responded to the untimely death of Joan Wentworth, 70, of 180 Laurel Hill Drive. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause.
Total arrests: 6
Edward R. Marshall, 26, of Williston — arrested for driving under the influence.
David L. Olseson, 37, of Burlington — arrested for grand larceny.
Dana Lewis, 65, of Brattleboro — arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Shain M. Garceau, 34, of Burlington — arrested for unlawful mischief and simple assault.
Scott K. Stafford, 60, of South Burlington — arrested for domestic assault.
Tony E. Arterberry, 58, of South Burlington — arrested as a fugitive from justice.
