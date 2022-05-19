Total Incidents: 266
Traffic stops: 26
Agency assists: 22
Directed patrols: 16
Alarms: 15
Public assists: 14
Retail theft: 13
Larceny: 12
Car crashes (property damage): 10
Stolen vehicles: 7
Juvenile problems: 6
May 8 at 1:31 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Shelburne Road.
May 8 at 5:43 p.m., police responded to Old Orchard Park for some unlawful mischief and vandalism.
May 9 at 10:14 a.m., a car crash near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Kimball Avenue resulted in potential injuries.
May 9 at 1:14 p.m., police assisted on Andrews Avenue with a reported juvenile problem.
May 9 at 10:43 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
May 10 at 12:45 a.m., police assisted another agency responding to an issue at the airport.
May 10 at 12:38 p.m., a car crash on Dorset Street resulted in property damage but no injuries.
May 11 at 10:44 a.m., police responded to the University Mall for a reported case of embezzlement.
May 11 at 9:53 p.m., police responded to an area near Harbor View Road and Bay Crest Drive for a report of drugs.
May 12 at 8:10 a.m., an officer patrolled Patchen Road.
May 12 at 11:29 a.m., someone reported illegal dumping near Swift and Farrell streets.
May 12 at 2:41 p.m., a car crash near Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road resulted in property damage but no injuries.
May 13 at 5:22 a.m., officers checked on the well-being of someone at the Maplefields on Williston Road.
May 13 at 12:54 p.m., someone reported an animal problem on Quarry Hill Road.
May 14 at 9:20 a.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for a report of threats and harassment.
May 14 at 10:49 a.m., police responded to Pet Food Warehouse on Williston Road for a report of public intoxication.
May 15 at 4:22 a.m., someone made a noise complaint on Queen City Park Road.
May 15 at 11:12 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Arrests:
Robert B. Eley, 38, of Burlington, was arrested May 8 for larceny from a person, aggravated, assault and unlawful mischief (misdemeanor).
Alexys CarollAnn Grundy, 19, of Burlington, was arrested May 9 for aggravated assault, operating a vehicle without consent and grossly negligent operation.
Kelsey R. Clain, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested May 10 for violating an abuse prevention order.
Thomas S. Sharrow, 51, of South Burlington, was arrested May 11 for driving with a criminally suspended license.
William J. Dunn, Jr, 38, of Burlington, was arrested May 13 for eluding a police officer while operating a vehicle with gross negligence (felony), assault on a law enforcement officer/firefighter/EMS/health care worker (felony), driving under the influence and grossly negligent operation of a vehicle.
Dakota R. Beams, 20, of Winooski, was arrested May 13 for first degree aggravated domestic assault and possession of dangerous weapons during the commission of a felony.
William C. McDonald, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested May 14 for domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Natasha L. Cordner, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested May 14 for driving under the influence (first offense).
Connor Q. Page, 26, no address given, was arrested May 15 on an in-state warrant.
Denise M. Berry, 42, of South Burlington, was arrested May 15 for domestic assault.
Untimely Deaths:
May 14 at 12:27 p.m., police responded to the untimely death of Jennifer Weston, 36, Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
