Total arrests: 12
Total arrest charges: 21
Total incidents: 169
May 10, 8:11 a.m., a panic alarm was set off on Hannaford Drive, it was found to be accidental.
May 10, 4:56 p.m., an intoxicated woman was reported near a house on Shelburne Road. Police asked the woman to move along, she obliged.
May 10, 6 p.m., meat and a water bottle were reported stolen from the Hannaford supermarket on Dorset Street.
May 11, 9:06 a.m., a caller reported their car had been rifled through on Green Mountain Drive. A charger and sunglasses were taken.
May 11, 3:34 p.m., a suspicious woman was reported waking in the woods near Juniper Drive. Officers learned she was out looking for her cat.
May 12, 11:32 a.m., a call came in reporting an off-leash dog on Country Club Drive. Officers spoke with the animal’s owner and asked them to keep the animal on a leash and register the dog with the city.
May 12, 1:39 p.m., a verbal dispute took place between a couple on Hawthorne Circle. No arrests were made.
May 12, 10:43 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen out of an unlocked car on Shelburne Road.
May 13, 3:15 a.m., a landscaping crew was reported for operating during the early morning hours, at a business on Shelburne Road. The officer found the crew using a streetsweeper and talked with the landscaper.
May 13, 8:20 a.m., the cleaning staff at a Dorset Street hotel found drugs left behind in a room.
May 13, 8:30 a.m., a caller reported a bluetick hound running at large along Duchess Avenue. The dog was gone upon the officer’s arrival.
May 13, 12:40 p.m., a bicycle was found near Songbird Road and Hermit Thrush Lane.
May 13, 12:41 p.m., officers were called in to check a house on Hinesburg Road that appeared to be unsecured. The house was secure.
May 13, 5:13 p.m., an off-road truck struck a fence near Poor Farm Road and River Cove Road. There was no one in the vehicle, but officers were able to later track down its driver, John Roeder, 29, of Williston, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
May 14, 8:26 a.m., officers received a complaint from a Dorset Street business owner about someone using the business’ dumpster. Police contacted the suspect and asked them to stop using the dumpster.
May 14, 8:32 a.m., a commercial burglary alarm was activated at a business on Ethan Allen Drive. When officers arrived, they learned that an employee had accidentally set the alarm off.
May 14, 8:57 a.m., a business owner on Swift Street arrived at their business and found a man encamped near the dumpsters. Police arrived and asked the man to leave, he complied.