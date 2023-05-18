Agency / public assists: 25
Suspicious event: 22
Directed patrol: 19
Disturbance: 16
Alarm: 15
Welfare check: 14
Noise violation: 10
Traffic stop: 9
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Trespass: 7
Retail theft: 7
Unlawful mischief: 5
Animal problem: 5
Larceny from motor vehicle: 5
Accident: property damage: 5
Total incidents: 251
Arrests:
May 13 at 7:50 a.m., James R. Falkenbush, 50, of Williston, was arrested for bad checks on White Street.
May 12 at 2 p.m., Zachariah R. Parker, 45, of Swanton, was arrested for aggravated operation without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property on Dorset Street.
May 11 at 6:57 p.m., Jerricka C. Maynard, 29, of Winooski, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
May 10 at 11:04 p.m., a 13-year-old was arrested for simple assault on Dorset Street.
May 10 at 10:20 p.m., Robert W. Harris, 63, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
May 10 at 10:20 p.m. Monique L. Lafountaine, 38, of Williston, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
May 10 at 7:35 a.m., Joseph W. Wright, 45, of Syracuse, N.Y., was arrested for violating conditions of release on Shelburne Road.
May 10 at 7:35 a.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, address unknown, was arrested for unlawful trespass on Dorset Street.
May 10 at 12:33 a.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, address unknown, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
May 9 at 2 p.m., a 13-year-old was arrested for felony unlawful mischief on Swift Street and Shelburne Road.
May 7 at 11 p.m., Sonja L. Potter, 44, of South Burlington, was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct and noise in the nighttime on Farrell Street.
May 7 at 4:54 p.m., Gregory P. Barreda, 47, of Burlington, was arrested for assault and robbery and felony unlawful trespass on Lime Kiln Road.
Selected incidents:
May 7 at 9:12 a.m., police are looking into a report of a larceny from a structure on Shelburne Road.
May 7 at 5:53 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Market Street.
May 7 at 10:02 p.m., a disturbance was investigated on Hinesburg Road.
May 8 at 2:05 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle and took some items on Duval Street.
May 8 at 4:51 p.m., another larceny from a home, this time on Bay Crest Drive, was reported.
May 8 at 5:29 p.m., police trespassed someone on Williston Road.
May 9 at 11:22 p.m., a burglary is under investigation from an incident on Dorset Street.
May 9 at 4:29 a.m., a noise disturbance was reported from Farrell Street.
May 9 at 6:05 a.m., police took a report of someone violating their restraining order on Dorset Street.
May 10 between 8:53 and 10:14 a.m., police were called for four suspicious events on Logwood Street, Farrell Street and two incidents on Dorset Street.
May 10 at 7:59 a.m., a report of domestic assault on Logwood Street.
May 10 at 7:21 p.m., police investigated a drug possession incident on Williston Road.
May 11 at 5:41 a.m., police performed a directed patrol on Pheasant Way.
May 11 at 9:12 a.m., a report of stalking on Timber Lane.
May 11 at 9:42 a.m., someone reported illegal dumping on Midas Drive.
May 12 at 9:35 p.m., someone was reported to have overdosed on Scotsdale Road.
May 12 at 3:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Country Club Drive East.
May 12 at 3:40 p.m., threats were investigated on Hinesburg Road.
May 12 at 4:25 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Victoria Drive.
May 12 at 5:59 p.m., animal bites person on Bayberry Lane.
May 13 at 6:36 p.m., police conducted an operation with youth services on Irish Farm Road.
May 13 at 11:10, police were called out for a noise complaint on Garden Street. A second noise complaint came in from the same address at 3:18 a.m.
May 14 at 2:48 p.m., problem animal on Community Drive.
May 14 at 10:57 p.m., police checked in on a report of a suicidal person on Lime Kiln Road.
