Total incidents: 217
Alarms: 20
Public assist: 13
Traffic stops: 12
Suspicious events: 12
Agency assists: 12
Car crashes: 10
Trespasses: 9
Fraud: 9
Incidents
May 31 at 3:18 a.m., someone reported a noise complaint at Farrell Street.
May 31 at 6:25 p.m., police responded to a custodial inference incident on Harbor View Road.
June 1 at 1:04 a.m., police responded to a disturbance on Patchen Road.
June 1 at 8:56 a.m., police responded to a car crash causing injuries on Williston Road.
June 2 from 9:15 to 9:47 a.m., the same officer conducted three traffic stops around the Williston Road area.
June 2 at 3:08 p.m., police helped with a mental health issue on Anderson Parkway.
June 3 at 6:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary at Express Appliance, Kitchen & More on Berard Drive.
June 3 at 2:20 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Hinesburg Road.
June 4 at 12:48 a.m., police responded to a citizen dispute on Shelburne Road.
June 4 at 9:55 a.m., a driver left the scene of an accident at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
June 5 at 5:11 a.m., police investigated a sex offense at Old Orchard Park.
June 5 at 10:44 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Green Dolphin Drive.
June 6 at 2:25 a.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Gregory Drive.
Arrests
Keith Leclair, 45, of Burlington — arrested for domestic assault.
Caitlin Dimas, 32, of St. Johnsbury — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Jason Colebaugh, 36, of Winooski — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Anna Karhu, 23, of Dorset — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.