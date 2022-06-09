Total incidents: 227
Directed patrol: 24
Traffic stops: 18
Public assists: 18
Larceny: 14
Alarms: 13
Car crashes (no injury): 10
Agency assists: 10
Welfare checks: 9
Trespass orders: 7
Top Incidents:
May 29 at 1:10 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at La Quinta Inn on Williston Road.
May 29 at 2:34 p.m., someone reported an animal problem on Shelburne Road.
May 30 at 8:39 a.m., police responded to Kimball Avenue for a report of threats and harassment.
May 30 at 11:10 p.m., someone reported a juvenile runaway from Anderson Parkway.
May 31 at 8:13 a.m., two reports of larceny on Garden Street came in within a few minutes of each other.
May 31 at 11:28 a.m. and 12:17 p.m., officers checked on the well-being of folks at a Kennedy Drive residence and a Farrell Street residence.
June 1 at 11:04 a.m., someone on Holbrook Road reported their identity had been stolen.
June 1 at 10:25 p.m., police assisted at Lime Kiln Bridge for a reported suicide attempt.
June 2 10:31 a.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism at Bartlett Bay Road.
June 2 at 2:45 p.m., police assisted with a reported mental health issue on Farrell Street.
June 3 at 8:25 p.m., police assisted with a motor vehicle complaint on Dorset Street.
June 3 at 2:10 p.m., someone reportedly stole something from the University Mall.
June 4 at 8:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop near the corner of White Street and Patchen Road.
June 4 at 4:15 p.m., someone reported illegal littering in the Staples Plaza on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Anthony W. Lewis, 33, of Burlington, was arrested May 11 for forgery/counterfeiting and embezzlement.
Mbayayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington, was arrested May 26 for retail theft (felony).
Anonymous juvenile, 16, was arrested May 31 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Carmon R. Garofalo, 27, of Burlington, was arrested June 3 on an in-state warrant.
Alicia R. Lockett, 25, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested June 3 on an in-state warrant.
Shamuka E. Muderhwa, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested June 3 on an in-state warrant.
Hilarie X. Castellanos, 27, of St. Albans was arrested June 3 for violating conditions of release.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release.
