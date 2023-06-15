Total incidents: 436
Arrests: 17
Accidents: 37
Alarms: 17
Agency assists: 17
Public assists: 28
Directed patrols: 16
Motor vehicle complaints: 17
Suicidal person incidents: 24
Suspicious events: 15
Traffic stops: 15
Welfare checks: 36
Trespass: 29
Arrests:
May 30 at 8 a.m., Christopher A. Billado, 51, of Winooski, was arrested for petit larceny on Dorset Street.
May 30 at 1:37 p.m., Teilya M. Brunet, 34, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Forest Street.
May 31 at 12:08 a.m., Austin B. Robinson, 30, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension on Shelburne Road.
May 31 at 12:25 p.m., Shaun M. Shea, 44, of Milton, was arrested for unlawful trespass on Dorset Street.
May 31 at 5:40 p.m., Brandon S. Douglas, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested for unlawful trespass on Village Green Drive.
June 1 at 1:06 a.m., Cher S. Sheltra, 46, of South Burlington, was arrested for false alarms to public safety on Lime Kiln Road.
June 1 at 10:51 a.m., Jessica L. Goodwin, 42, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant on Dorset Street.
June 2 a 10:05 p.m., Elaine M. Limanek, 33, of Shelburne, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
June 2 at 10:28 p.m., Zephanaiah D. Desormeaux, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Anderson Parkway.
June 6 at 11:26 a.m., Lacey L. Partlow, 30, of Swanton, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 6 at 3:44 p.m., Shawn L. McAllister, 52, of Johnson. was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
June 7 at 6:32 a.m., Amanda L. Brunelle, 35, no address listed, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 8 at 2:30 p.m., Anthony M. Verchereau, 64, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
June 9 at 5:02 a.m., David E. McGregor, 37, of Grand Isle, was arrested for excessive speed near the corner of Williston Road and Milham Court.
June 9 at 3:30 p.m., Zackary T. Plante, 33, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 10 at 1:31 a.m., Brady Sheldrick, 26, of Charlotte, was arrested for DUI No. 1.
June 10 at 9:51 p.m., Jamie E. Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, N.Y., was arrested for fentanyl trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.
Selected incidents:
May 29 at 8:39 a.m., police investigated a report of larceny from a vehicle at the Double Tree hotel on Williston Road.
May 29 at 12:30 p.m., someone reported larceny from townhouses on Churchill Road.
May 29 at 4:10 p.m., police investigated a possible sex crime on Williston Road.
May 30 at 6:12 a.m., someone on Joy Drive threatened someone else.
May 30 at 10:22 a.m., police investigated a pair of possible thefts from vehicles on Green Mountain Drive.
May 31 at 8:34 p.m., someone may have overdosed on drugs on Hannaford Drive.
June 3 at 10:44 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Farrell Street. Police are investigating.
June 6 at 4:20 p.m., another vehicle was reported stolen from Tilley Drive, and police are investigating that, too.
June 9 at 6:53 a.m., police investigated another possible sex crime on Williston Road.
June 9 at 12:11 p.m., one of numerous retail thefts in the past two weeks was reported at the University Mall. Police fielded numerous trespass calls there, too.
June 10 at 6:05 p.m., someone called in a bomb threat at the mall. No bomb went off, but police are investigating.
June 11 at 8:20 a.m., police looked into possible drug activity the Shelburne Road Travelodge.
June 11 at 1:02 p.m., police investigated a possible sex crime on Gregory Drive.
Untimely deaths:
May 23 at 9:40 a.m., Miriam Oaks, 89, of South Burlington, was found dead at her home on Aspen Drive.
June 5 ay 1:12 a.m., Brandon Scarfone, 32, was found dead on Shelburne Road near Interstate 189. No foul play was reported and the medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death.
June 10 at 7:50 p.m., Thomas Trainer, 94, of South Burlington, died at home on South Street.
