May 23, 3:20 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian who seemed to be stumbling all over the sidewalk along Williston Road and Hinesburg Road. Police did not find the person in question.

May 23, 11:10 p.m., Benjamin Kennedy, 27, of Winooski, was stopped on Patchen Road and arrested for suspicion of DUI.

May 24, 9:36 a.m., someone reported being verbally accosted by a youth on a bike while using the bike path.

May 25, 2:06 p.m., a caller reported a person panhandling on Shelburne Road near Shaw’s. Panhandling is legal.

May 24, 2:07 p.m., a verbal domestic dispute between partners took place on Williston Road. No arrests were made.

May 25, 1:44 a.m., a verbal domestic dispute between partners took place on Williston Road. No arrests were made.

May 25, 11:23 a.m., a call came in about three dogs left in a car on Dorset Street. Officers said the dogs were not in distress.

May 25, 1:07 p.m., a caller said their unlocked car was rummaged through overnight on Twin Oaks Terrace.

May 26, 2:10 p.m., a caller said a dog left in a car that appeared hot. The car was gone when the responding officer arrived.

May 26, 2:26 p.m., Police received a call about loud neighbors potentially riding a dirt bike along Pine Tree Terrace. The officers spoke with the accused, who denied riding the bike. They were told to keep it down.

May 26, 6:55 p.m., a checkbook was stolen from an unlocked car on Dorset Street. The investigation is ongoing.

May 27, 12:10 a.m., residence at a Hadley Road home asked police to help getting an intoxicated guest to leave. The officers made sure the man had a safe ride home.

May 27, 1:01 a.m., police responded to a man found sleeping in the McDonald’s on Williston Road. The man was asked to leave, and he did.

May 27, 11:54 a.m., a verbal domestic dispute took place between partners on Williston Road.

May 27, 6:17 p.m., a caller said two women were involved in a physical fight at the Hannaford on Dorset Street. Police responded, but the involved parties did not offer a statement. The women were issued trespass notices. No arrests were made.

May 28, 4:10 a.m., an intoxicated woman jumped in front of a moving car on Kimball Avenue. There were no injuries, and police brought the woman to the hospital for evaluation.

May 28, 3:01 p.m., Police issued Christian Blais, 31, of South Burlington, a citation for trespassing at the CVS on Dorset Street.

May 28, 6:08 p.m., a caller reported one of two license plates was stolen from their car on Forest Street. No suspects have been identified.

May 28, 9:43 p.m., a verbal dispute between domestic partners happened on Williston Road. No charges were filed.

May 28, 11:32 p.m., a verbal fight between a resident and an associate took place on Dorset Street.

May 29, 7:09 a.m., A caller said someone they were once familiar with might have been breaking into their house on Fox Run Lane and sleeping in the attic. Police arrived deemed it a mental health call. Services were extended.

