Top Incidents
Traffic stops: 35
Directed patrols: 27
Public assists: 19
Trespasses: 17
Alarms: 16
Accidents (no injuries): 12
Larceny: 11
Total incidents: 248
May 23 at 1:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance on Williston Road.
May 23 at 5:01 p.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Quarry Hill Road.
May 24 at 2:34 a.m., police responded to Jiffy Mart on Kennedy Drive for a reported burglary.
May 24 from 9:20 to 10:47 a.m., an officer conducted five traffic stops at the intersection of Williston Road and Mary Street.
May 25 at 4:04 p.m., an individual on John Fay Road reported a case of identity theft.
May 25 at 10:54 p.m., K9, Rush, assisted police for a case on Richmond Drive.
May 26 at 6:40 a.m., police investigated a case of larceny on Berard Drive.
May 26 at 12:30 p.m., someone reported threats and harassment on Farrell Street.
May 26 at 1:40 p.m., police investigated a report of a juvenile runaway on Dorset Street.
May 27 at 9:17 a.m., someone reported an accident in the Lowe’s parking lot on Hannaford Drive.
May 27 at 12:18 p.m., police responded to an alarm on Williston Road.
May 27 at 3:36 p.m., someone reported a vehicle stolen from Olive Garden on Shelburne Road.
May 28 at 7:52 p.m., an officer assisted a motorist near Kennedy Drive and Sugar Tree Lane.
May 28 at 11:56 p.m., police directed patrol near the Holiday Inn on Williston Road.
May 29 at 1:07 p.m., police responded to a case of retail theft at University Mall.
May 29 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to the untimely death of Terrence Sehr, 63, of 20 Baycrest Drive. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
May 29 at 11:54 p.m., someone at the Holiday Inn on Williston Road called 911 but hung up.
Arrests
David Morrison, 28, of South Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Robert Sweeney, 31, of Burlington— arrested for aggravated domestic assault, first degree.
Unnamed juvenile — arrested for unlawful mischief (misdemeanor).
Jeannie Morrill, 39, of Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Mbyayenge Mafuta, 20, of Milton — arrested for operating a vehicle without owner consent, grand larceny, petit larceny from a motor vehicle, interference with access to emergency services and unlawful restraint. (See related story, this page)
Paul McMenimen, 38, of South Burlington — arrested for violating conditions of release.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
