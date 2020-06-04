Total incidents: 236

Total arrests: 8

Total arrest charges: 12

May 22, 2:07 a.m., a caller reported loud noise on East Terrace. An officer found a loud party at a nearby home. The partiers agreed to call it a night.

May 22, 9:47 a.m., a vehicle making a delivery to the Dodge car dealership on Shelburne Road struck the building. There was no structural damage.

May 22, 1:18 p.m., a sheet of metal roofing was reported as stolen from a home on Mcintosh Avenue where it was being stowed for a construction project. The metal was worth $85, no suspects have been identified.

May 22, 2:03 p.m. a caller reported what appeared to be a campsite in the woods on Joy Drive. The officer found a Yurt, but it was not inhabited.

May 22, 2:10 p.m., police responded to a minor-two car crash on Dorset Street at the University Mall. There were no injuries.

May 22, 5:10 p.m., caller reported a dispute between two neighbors in a multi-unit home on Dorset Street. The officer found the alleged antagonist was suffering from a mental health crisis.

May 23, 12:02 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a loud party on North Twin Oaks Terrace. The officer spoke with the homeowner who agreed to end the party.

May 23, 3:10 a.m., police received a complaint of loud voices coming from the courtyard of a multi-unit building on Old Orchard Park. Upon arrival, the officer did not locate people or hear noise.

May 23, 9:32 a.m., a generator was stolen from a Shelburne Road business. The suspect, David Foy, 47, of Johnson, was issued a citation.

May 23, 1:49 p.m., a retail clerk at a business on Williston Road reported a theft. The clerk then noticed the individual had left money on the counter for three bottles of water.

May 24, 8:43 a.m., police responded to an incident on Joy Drive in which a resident in a multi-unit home was handling a rifle and accidentally discharged a round through his wall into a neighboring unit. No one was hurt. The man, Tristan Laba, 24, of South Burlington, was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief misdemeanor.

May 24, 4:43 p.m., a caller reported what they believed to be a drug transaction in a parking lot on Green Mountain Drive. The responding officer found it was not a drug deal.

May 25, 2:53 a.m., complainant reported an incident on Victoria Drive. Police found it was a dispute between two adult siblings. No arrests were made.

May 25, 1:26 p.m., caller reported a suspicious car in the parking lot at Jaycee Park. Police identified the car’s owner and learned that person regularly jogs in the area.

May 27, 1:01 a.m., a caller reported a man who refused to leave the McDonald’s on Williston Road. Police asked the man to leave and he obliged.

May 28, 1:08 p.m., a landscaping crew called police to report a case of needles found on Spear Street. Police took the case back to the department.

May 31, 1:18 a.m., police responded to the Anchorage Inn on Dorset Street where a stabbing was reported. Jesse G. Shaw, 25, was charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault. Shaw is accused of stabbing a family member multiple times. Jesse G. Shaw was scheduled for an arraignment on Monday, June 1.

