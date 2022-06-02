Total incidents: 224
Welfare checks: 21
Public assists: 15
Traffic stops: 11
Agency assist: 10
Alarms: 10
Larceny: 9
Disturbance: 9
Car crashes (no injuries): 8
Unlawful mischief/vandalism: 8
Retail theft: 7
Top incidents:
May 22 at 8:08 a.m., someone reported an animal problem on Pinnacle Drive.
May 22 at 11:07 a.m., police investigated a case of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Suburban Square.
May 23 at 7:15 a.m., police responded to a reported juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
May 23 at 7:14 p.m., police investigated a report of child abuse and neglect on Williston Road.
May 24 at 8:25 a.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for a reported assault.
May 24 at 1:27 p.m., police assisted a citizen on Stonehedge Drive.
May 25 at 9:19 a.m., someone reported a car crash that had occurred earlier on Williston Road.
May 25 at 4:02 p.m., officers checked on someone’s wellbeing at Lime Kiln Road.
May 26 at 10:06 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop near the University Mall.
May 26 at 1:01 p.m., police responded to the University Mall for a report of retail theft.
May 27 at 7:09 a.m., someone on Shelburne Road reported a case of larceny to police.
May 27 at 4:31 p.m., a car crash on Shelburne Road caused some property damage but no injuries.
May 28 at 2:16 a.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a reported domestic incident.
May 28 at 10:49 a.m., police assisted responding to a reported overdose at Baycrest Drive.
May 28 at 6 p.m., a car crash on Kennedy Drive and Kimball Avenue caused some property damage but no injuries.
May 29 at 1:32 a.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Dorset Street.
Arrests:
Dakota W. Smith, 22, of South Burlington, was arrested May 23 for excessive speed and driving under the influence (first offense).
Tara E. Beach, 37, of Colchester, was arrested May 24 for driving after criminal license suspension.
Albert J. Plewa, 31, of Shelburne, was arrested May 24 for violating conditions of release.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested May 25 was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension. On May 27, she was arrested again for the same thing.
Ryan Casey Tomasi, 29, of Randolph, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
Jordan A. Orcutt, 28, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
Taylor M. Devarney, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence (first offense).
Kelsey R. Clain, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested May 28 for unlawful trespass (misdemeanor), assault on a law enforcement officer/firefighter/EMS/health care worker, for aggravated disorderly conduct, and for resisting arrest.
Gerard L. Billing, 36, of Burlington, was arrested May 29 for burglary.
Brian E. Roberts, 54, of South Burlington, was arrested May 24 for criminal threatening.
