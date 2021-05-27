Total incidents: 222
Agency assists: 22
Welfare checks: 16
Threats/harassment: 9
Car accidents: 8
Retail theft: 7
Traffic stops: 6
Mental health issues: 5
Assault: 1
Arrests:
Beth L. Deering, 38, of Essex — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Rebecca D. Emery, 43, of Essex — arrested for petit larceny.
Kendra R. Pixley, 42, of Burlington — arrested for petit larceny from a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without consent.
Anthony M. Dilorenzo, 57, of Clifton Park, NY — arrested for driving under the influence (criminal refusal).
Julia Campisi, 53, of Burlington — arrested for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Mark K. Kennedy, 34, of Weybridge — arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Justin M. Anderson, 40, of Burlington — arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin (both misdemeanors).
Incidents:
May 16 at 10:13 a.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning check at Stonehedge Drive.
May 17 at 10:22 a.m., police assisted on a medical call for a suicide attempt.
May 18 at 4:24 p.m., an officer responded to a report of intoxication at 1110 Shelburne Drive.
May 19 at 1:44 p.m., someone reported a case of illegal dumping at Holmes Road.
May 20 at 12:09 p.m., police responded to a report of threats and harassment at Quarry Hill Road.
May 21 at 1:05 p.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense at Dorset Street.
May 22 at 1:13 a.m., police assisted on a mental health call at Lyons Avenue.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
