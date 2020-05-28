Total incidents: 163
Total arrests: 7
Total arrest charges: 12
May 16, 4:44 a.m., a BB gun was shot at the bedroom window of a Farrell Street home.
May 16, 10:20 a.m., a chronically loose dog was reported as running about Laurel Hill Drive. Police spoke with the owner who is doing the best to strengthen his fence.
May 17, 8:09 a.m., a caller reported there was a hole in the roof of a home on Oakwood Drive. Police learned that the homeowner was repairing the home in preparation to sell it.
May 17, 2:20 p.m., a man reported a flat tire on his vehicle, he suspected it was the work of his neighbor. Police found no indication of unlawful mischief.
May 17, 11:12 p.m., a caller reported what sounded like a cat in distress on Hayes Avenue. The noise was two racoons.
May 18, 9:17 a.m., a call was received about a vandalized dumpster on Lime Kiln Road. The dumpster’s door was broken.
May 18, 9:45 p.m., two women were reported as yelling at each other in the street on Anderson Parkway. The women were gone when police arrived on scene.
May 18, 10:00 p.m., an intoxicated woman was reported staggering through the parking lot of the Jolly Mart on Shelburne Road. Officers did not find the woman.
May 19, 1:17 a.m., a caller reported five teenagers in two vehicles making noise at Overlook Park. An officer found the young adults taking pictures of their cars. The officer asked them to leave because the park was closed.
May 19, 9:34 a.m., a neighbor dispute on Anderson Parkway was reported, involving one person’s dog urinating on another person’s lawn. The officer told the dog owner that their neighbor did not want the dog urinating on their lawn.
May 20, 12:04 p.m., a caller reported that someone had entered their car, cut their hair in the car, smoked two cigarettes and broke the rear-view mirror. As of May 22, there was no identified suspect and police were reviewing film from area cameras.
May 20, 5:55 p.m., police were called about an intoxicated man on Dorset Street. The man wanted a ride to detox.
May 20, 8:08 p.m., police were called to the area of Garden and Dorset Street after the complainant saw a driver throw what appeared to be beer cans out of his car. The officer stopped the car without incident. The driver, Bernard Earley, 50, of South Burlington was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense.
May 21, 6:13 a.m., a caller reported a barking dog on Duchess Avenue. The barking had ceased upon police arrival.
May 21, 6:43 a.m., a person lent their cell phone to another person in 2019 and called police because they wanted it back.
May 22, 2:07 a.m., caller reported a loud party that was also in violation of the governor’s executive order concerning group gatherings. Police found 15 people on scene. The officer asked for voluntary compliance.